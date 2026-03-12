Cub Scout Pack 249

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Cub Scout Pack 249

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Easter Bunny Yard Surprise

Add a donation for Cub Scout Pack 249

$

25 eggs
$25

25 treat and trinket filled plastic eggs hidden in your front yard. Includes a note from the Easter Bunny or a Christian themed note about Jesus. In the event of rain, the eggs will be delivered to the weather safe area of your property of your choice. 

50 eggs
$45

50 treat and trinket filled plastic eggs hidden in your front yard. Includes a note from the Easter Bunny or a Christian themed note about Jesus. In the event of rain, eggs will be delivered to a weather safe area of your property of your choice. 

75 eggs
$65

75 treat and trinket filled plastic eggs hidden in your front yard. Includes a note from the Easter Bunny or a Christian themed note about Jesus. In the event of rain, eggs will be delivered to a weather safe area of your property of your choice. 

100 eggs
$85

85 treat and trinket filled plastic eggs hidden in your front yard. Includes a note from the Easter Bunny or a Christian themed note about Jesus. In the event of rain, eggs will be delivered to a weather safe area of your property of your choice. 

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