Easter Bunny Yard Surprise

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25 treat and trinket filled plastic eggs hidden in your front yard. Includes a note from the Easter Bunny or a Christian themed note about Jesus. In the event of rain, the eggs will be delivered to the weather safe area of your property of your choice.
50 treat and trinket filled plastic eggs hidden in your front yard. Includes a note from the Easter Bunny or a Christian themed note about Jesus. In the event of rain, eggs will be delivered to a weather safe area of your property of your choice.
75 treat and trinket filled plastic eggs hidden in your front yard. Includes a note from the Easter Bunny or a Christian themed note about Jesus. In the event of rain, eggs will be delivered to a weather safe area of your property of your choice.
85 treat and trinket filled plastic eggs hidden in your front yard. Includes a note from the Easter Bunny or a Christian themed note about Jesus. In the event of rain, eggs will be delivered to a weather safe area of your property of your choice.
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