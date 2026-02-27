Team Repe

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Team Repe

About this event

Easter Candy Sale!

Candy Box
$25

Enjoy a box of our homemade Easter Candy. Peanut Butter, Buttercream, Coconut Cream, or a variety box!


put your choice in the box at check out!

Small Candy Tray
$35

Enjoy a small tray of our homemade Easter Candy. Peanut Butter, Buttercream, Coconut Cream, or a variety!


put your choice in the box at check out!

Large Candy Tray
$50

Enjoy a large tray of our homemade Easter Candy. Peanut Butter, Buttercream, Coconut Cream, or a variety!


put your choice in the box at check out!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!