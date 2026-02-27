Easter Candy Sale!

About this event
Enjoy a box of our homemade Easter Candy. Peanut Butter, Buttercream, Coconut Cream, or a variety box!
put your choice in the box at check out!
Enjoy a small tray of our homemade Easter Candy. Peanut Butter, Buttercream, Coconut Cream, or a variety!
put your choice in the box at check out!
Enjoy a large tray of our homemade Easter Candy. Peanut Butter, Buttercream, Coconut Cream, or a variety!
put your choice in the box at check out!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!