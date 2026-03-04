Easter Egg Hunt at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History

This ticket includes:

☀️ Museum Day Pass

🐣 Easter Egg Hunt Participation

🛍️ Goodie Bag

🖍️ Crafts

📸 Photo Ops

🎪 Carnival Games

and more!





Ages 0-9 with three different egg hunting areas split up by age.

🐣 0-3

🐰 4-6

🤸 7-9





For member pricing, please contact the museum at 270-687-2732 to verify membership and purchase tickets.



