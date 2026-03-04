Owensboro Area Museum Of Science And History Inc

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Owensboro Area Museum Of Science And History Inc

About this event

Easter Egg Hunt at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History

122 E 2nd St

Owensboro, KY 42303, USA

General Admission - Child
$7.50

This ticket includes:

☀️ Museum Day Pass

🐣 Easter Egg Hunt Participation

🛍️ Goodie Bag

🖍️ Crafts

📸 Photo Ops

🎪 Carnival Games

and more!


Ages 0-9 with three different egg hunting areas split up by age. 

🐣 0-3

🐰 4-6

🤸 7-9


For member pricing, please contact the museum at 270-687-2732 to verify membership and purchase tickets.


General Admission - Adult
$5

Standard Museum admission for adults accompanying a child for the Easter Egg Hunt.


For member pricing, please contact the museum at 270-687-2732 to verify membership and purchase tickets.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!