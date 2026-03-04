Easter Egg Hunt at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History

About this event
This ticket includes:
☀️ Museum Day Pass
🐣 Easter Egg Hunt Participation
🛍️ Goodie Bag
🖍️ Crafts
📸 Photo Ops
🎪 Carnival Games
and more!
Ages 0-9 with three different egg hunting areas split up by age.
🐣 0-3
🐰 4-6
🤸 7-9
For member pricing, please contact the museum at 270-687-2732 to verify membership and purchase tickets.
Standard Museum admission for adults accompanying a child for the Easter Egg Hunt.
For member pricing, please contact the museum at 270-687-2732 to verify membership and purchase tickets.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!