Easter Egg Hunt, Breakfast & Spring Vendor Market

1850 Marietta Ave

Lancaster, PA 17603, USA

Egg Hunt
Free

Free for all ages.

The hunt will be on the grass directly in front the our main parking lot on Apostle Way. Bags will be provided to ensure a fair collection for all ages. Please do not bring a basket.

Rain or shine. If it rains, the hunt will move indoors to our Sanctuary.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny (ages 13 and up)
$10

Breakfast will be buffet style complete with egg bakes, breakfast meat and toast. (one serving per person)

Pancakes will also be offered (all you can eat)

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny (ages 2 - 12)
$5

Breakfast will be buffet style complete with egg bakes, breakfast meat and toast. (one serving per person)

Pancakes will also be offered (all you can eat)

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny (ages 1 and under)
Free

Breakfast will be buffet style complete with egg bakes, breakfast meat and toast. (one serving per person)

Pancakes will also be offered (all you can eat)

