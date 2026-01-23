Easter Egg Hunt, Breakfast & Spring Vendor Market

Hosted by
About this event
Free for all ages.
The hunt will be on the grass directly in front the our main parking lot on Apostle Way. Bags will be provided to ensure a fair collection for all ages. Please do not bring a basket.
Rain or shine. If it rains, the hunt will move indoors to our Sanctuary.
Breakfast will be buffet style complete with egg bakes, breakfast meat and toast. (one serving per person)
Pancakes will also be offered (all you can eat)
Breakfast will be buffet style complete with egg bakes, breakfast meat and toast. (one serving per person)
Pancakes will also be offered (all you can eat)
Breakfast will be buffet style complete with egg bakes, breakfast meat and toast. (one serving per person)
Pancakes will also be offered (all you can eat)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!