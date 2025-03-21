Paw Haven Sanctuary & Rescue: Easter Egg My House Event
25 Egg Hunt Surprise for Human Kids
$25
Enjoy a fun-filled Easter morning with 25 hidden eggs filled with treats for your little ones! We’ll deliver the eggs to your yard after 5 PM on Saturday, April 19th, so the kids can wake up on Sunday to a delightful hunt. Perfect for a family-friendly Easter surprise!
25 Egg Hunt Surprise for Dog Kids
$25
Celebrate Easter with your furry friends! We’ll deliver 25 eggs filled with special treats for your dog(s) after 5 PM on Saturday, April 19th, so they can enjoy their own Easter hunt on Sunday morning. Tail-wagging fun guaranteed!
50 Egg Hunt Surprise for Human Kids
$45
Double the fun with 50 eggs filled with sweet surprises for your human kids! We’ll deliver them after 5 PM on Saturday, April 19th, ensuring your family wakes up to a joyful Easter egg hunt on Sunday morning. A perfect way to make Easter even more special!
50 Egg Hunt Surprise for Dog Kids
$45
Give your pups an Easter to remember with 50 eggs packed with treats just for them! We’ll deliver them after 5 PM on Saturday, April 19th, so they can enjoy their very own Easter egg hunt on Sunday morning. Your dogs will love this extra special Easter surprise!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!