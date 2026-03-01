Rescue Ranch

Hosted by

Rescue Ranch

About this event

Easter Extravaganza

2787 Jackson Rd

Griffin, GA 30223, USA

Easter Egg Hunt
$10

Let your dog join in on one of the largest Easter Egg Hunts for dogs. (This is an on leash event)

Fishing Tournament- Adult
$35

Compete in our first on shore fishing tournament for bass and bream

Limit 20 Bream and up to 5 Bass >12 inches

Fishing Tournament- Under 18
$20

Children under 18 fishing from the bank

Limit 20 Bream and up to 5 Bass >12 inches

Lunch- Hamburger Plate
$12

Enjoy a juicy grilled burger, chips and a drink

Lunch- BBQ Plate
$15

Delicious smoked pork BBQ sandwich, chips and drink

Lunch Hot Dog
$10

Hot off the grill: hot dog, chips and drink

Add a donation for Rescue Ranch

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!