Easter Extravaganza

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About this event
Let your dog join in on one of the largest Easter Egg Hunts for dogs. (This is an on leash event)
Compete in our first on shore fishing tournament for bass and bream
Limit 20 Bream and up to 5 Bass >12 inches
Children under 18 fishing from the bank
Limit 20 Bream and up to 5 Bass >12 inches
Enjoy a juicy grilled burger, chips and a drink
Delicious smoked pork BBQ sandwich, chips and drink
Hot off the grill: hot dog, chips and drink
$
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