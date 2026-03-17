Easter Flowers

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Please select this option if you would like to take your tulips home. Flowers may be taken home after the 10:45 am service on Easter Sunday.
Please select this option if you would like your tulips donated to a homebound member.
Please select this option if you would like to take your daffodils home. Flowers may be taken home after the 10:45 am service on Easter Sunday.
Please select this option if you would like your daffodils donated to a homebound member.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!