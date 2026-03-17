St Pauls Lutheran Church

Offered by

St Pauls Lutheran Church

About this shop

Easter Flowers

Tulips - Take Home
$10

Please select this option if you would like to take your tulips home. Flowers may be taken home after the 10:45 am service on Easter Sunday.


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Tulips - Donate
$10

Please select this option if you would like your tulips donated to a homebound member.

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Daffodils - Take Home
$10

Please select this option if you would like to take your daffodils home. Flowers may be taken home after the 10:45 am service on Easter Sunday.

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Daffodils - Donate
$10

Please select this option if you would like your daffodils donated to a homebound member.

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