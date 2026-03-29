About this shop
This prayer card gift box set is thoughtfully created to offer daily encouragement through Scripture. As the box itself reflects, it invites you to “inspire yourself and others with these prayer and scripture cards.” Truly, it’s a wonderful way to start each day with intention and faith.
The Artisan Collection by Reprime Denim Tote Bag offers durable style and functionality. Crafted from a robust 8 oz. blend of 70% cotton and 30% polyester, this tote features a spacious 17" L x 15" W size and eye-catching contrast stitching. Available in two versatile colors.
Stainless Steel Tumbler With Lid & Straw 20 Oz Skinny Insulated Travel Cup
Hot: 6 hrs
Cold: 24 hrs
Mouse pads that an be personalized and given as gifts for any occation.
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