Union Baptist Church of Cambridge

Offered by

Union Baptist Church of Cambridge

About this shop

UBC Merch

Prayer Cards
$2

This prayer card gift box set is thoughtfully created to offer daily encouragement through Scripture. As the box itself reflects, it invites you to “inspire yourself and others with these prayer and scripture cards.” Truly, it’s a wonderful way to start each day with intention and faith.

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Aprons item
Aprons item
Aprons
$10
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Canva Tote Bag item
Canva Tote Bag
$8
Colors avaible: Red White Black Natural
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Denim Tote Bag item
Denim Tote Bag item
Denim Tote Bag
$20

The Artisan Collection by Reprime Denim Tote Bag offers durable style and functionality. Crafted from a robust 8 oz. blend of 70% cotton and 30% polyester, this tote features a spacious 17" L x 15" W size and eye-catching contrast stitching. Available in two versatile colors.

  • Black Denim
  • Indigo Denim
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20 oz Tumbler
$12

Stainless Steel Tumbler With Lid & Straw 20 Oz Skinny Insulated Travel Cup

Hot: 6 hrs

Cold: 24 hrs

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Glass Can Tumblers item
Glass Can Tumblers item
Glass Can Tumblers item
Glass Can Tumblers
$8
Glass can tumblers are more than just drinkware; they are vessels of inspiration and connection. Each tumbler often features unique and touching quotes that can uplift your spirits even on the toughest days. Imagine sipping your favorite beverage while reading words that encourage positivity, gratitude, or love. These quotes can serve as daily reminders of the beauty in life and the importance of our relationships. By choosing a glass tumbler with a heartfelt message, you not only enhance your drinking experience but also share a little joy with those around you. It’s a simple yet powerful way to spread kindness and warmth.
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Mouse Pads
$8

Mouse pads that an be personalized and given as gifts for any occation.

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