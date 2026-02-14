Easter Party in the Park Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
Community Sponsor ($50) Name recognition in the event program, Social media event shout-out
Bronze Sponsor ($100) Name listed on the website and event program, Social media mention.
Silver Sponsor ($250) Logo on website and select promotional materials, Recognition in social media and event program)
Gold Sponsorship ($500) Logo on event signage, website, and promotional materials, event program, Mention in social media posts, Verbal recognition during the event)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!