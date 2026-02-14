Urbandale United

Hosted by

Urbandale United

About this event

Easter Party in the Park Sponsorship

4000 Lomax Dr

Dallas, TX 75227, USA

Community Sponsor
$50

Community Sponsor ($50) Name recognition in the event program, Social media event shout-out

Bronze Sponsor
$100

Bronze Sponsor ($100) Name listed on the website and event program, Social media mention.

Silver Sponsor
$500

Silver Sponsor ($250) Logo on website and select promotional materials, Recognition in social media and event program)

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Gold Sponsorship ($500) Logo on event signage, website, and promotional materials, event program, Mention in social media posts, Verbal recognition during the event)

Add a donation for Urbandale United

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