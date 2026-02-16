Easter Play and Musical Sign Up

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About this event
Volunteers in this category will portray key biblical characters in the Easter story. This may include speaking roles, non-speaking roles, or background crowd scenes. Rehearsals will be required prior to the event.
Volunteers will assist with recording the play, live streaming (if applicable), and taking photos throughout the event. These images and videos will help us share the message and preserve memories for years to come.
Help us literally set the stage for our Easter production! This team will design, gather, build, and arrange props and set pieces that bring the story to life in a powerful and visually impactful way. From the cross to the empty tomb, every detail helps communicate the message.
Volunteers will collaborate on what works best creatively, brainstorming ideas, building visuals, and transforming the space into an immersive experience.
The choir will lead special music selections during the Easter service and may participate in musical elements of the play. Rehearsals will be scheduled ahead of time to prepare songs.
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