Easter Sunday Brunch & Egg Hunt 2026

Join us in celebrating Easter and supporting our community by sponsoring a table at our Easter Sunday Brunch! As a table sponsor, your business will receive:
✅ Four adult brunch tickets (perfect for staff, clients, or family!)
✅ Promotional space at your table to display merch, business info, and connect with attendees
✅ Your logo featured on flyers, event signage, and promotional materials as a valued sponsor
This is a fantastic way to enjoy a delicious brunch, showcase your business, and support a meaningful community event.
We will reach out to get your logo for our promotions, or you can email to [email protected]
Join us in celebrating Easter and supporting our community by sponsoring a table at our Easter Sunday Brunch! As a table sponsor, your business will receive:
✅ Four adult brunch tickets (perfect for staff, clients, or family!)
✅ Promotional space at your table to display merch, business info, and connect with attendees
✅ Your logo featured on flyers, event signage, and promotional materials as a valued sponsor
This is a fantastic way to enjoy a delicious brunch, showcase your business, and support a meaningful community event.
We will reach out to get your logo for our promotions, or you can email to [email protected]