Love Thy Neighborhood OB

Hosted by

Love Thy Neighborhood OB

About this event

Easter Sunday Brunch & Egg Hunt 2026

2351 Soto St

San Diego, CA 92107, USA

Brunch (Adult 21+)
$40
Join us for a joyful Easter celebration at Collier Park! Your ticket includes: A delicious brunch catered by Jensen’s Point Loma the Lucky Bunny Sweepstakes – a chance to win amazing prizes! Come for the food, stay for the fun, and make Easter memories with family and friends. Get your tickets now!
Adult (Under 21) / Volunteer Discount Ticket
$20
This discounted ticket is available for older teens and adults under 21, as well as adults who are volunteering at the event. Same delicious brunch, just at a lower price as a thank-you for pitching in! Your ticket includes: A delicious brunch catered by Jensen’s Point Loma 🎟 Entry into the Lucky Bunny Sweepstakes – a chance to win amazing prizes! Come for the food, stay for the fun, and make Easter memories with family and friends. Get your tickets now!
Kids Brunch & Basket
$10
Along with the delicious meal, every child will receive their own Easter basket, ready to be decorated and filled with goodies from the egg hunt!
Table Sponsorship
$175
Join us in celebrating Easter and supporting our community by sponsoring a table at our Easter Sunday Brunch! As a table sponsor, your business will receive: ✅ Four adult brunch tickets (perfect for staff, clients, or family!) ✅ Promotional space at your table to display merch, business info, and connect with attendees ✅ Your logo featured on flyers, event signage, and promotional materials as a valued sponsor This is a fantastic way to enjoy a delicious brunch, showcase your business, and support a meaningful community event. We will reach out to get your logo for our promotions, or you can email to [email protected]
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