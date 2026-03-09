Easter Sunday Brunch & Egg Hunt 2026

This discounted ticket is available for older teens and adults under 21, as well as adults who are volunteering at the event. Same delicious brunch, just at a lower price as a thank-you for pitching in! Your ticket includes: A delicious brunch catered by Jensen’s Point Loma 🎟 Entry into the Lucky Bunny Sweepstakes – a chance to win amazing prizes! Come for the food, stay for the fun, and make Easter memories with family and friends. Get your tickets now!

This discounted ticket is available for older teens and adults under 21, as well as adults who are volunteering at the event. Same delicious brunch, just at a lower price as a thank-you for pitching in! Your ticket includes: A delicious brunch catered by Jensen’s Point Loma 🎟 Entry into the Lucky Bunny Sweepstakes – a chance to win amazing prizes! Come for the food, stay for the fun, and make Easter memories with family and friends. Get your tickets now!

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