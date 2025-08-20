DBE Eastern District Organizers Meeting

228 S Pitt St

Alexandria, VA 22314, USA

Meeting
$40

Saturday, November 1st, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Norton Hall, 228 S Pitt St, Alexandria, VA 22314. Registration 9:00 am. Business Meeting 9:30 am - 2:30 pm

with lunch and speaker included

Gadsby's Dinner Choice Prime Rib
$70

Friday October 31st, 6:30pm

Gadsby's Tavern Restaurant, 138 N. Royal Street, Alexandria, VA 22314

A hearty cut of prime beef, cooked to a perfect medium, served with Yorkshire pudding and horseradish sauce, mashed red potatoes and vegetables du jour

Dessert (choice of)

English Trifle

Banana Bread Pudding

Gingerbread with cinnamon icing

Gadsby's Dinner Choice Chicken Fontina
$70

Friday October 31st, 6:30pm

Gadsby’s Tavern Restaurant, 138 N. Royal Street, Alexandria, VA 22314

Boneless breast of chicken filled with spinach and Fontina cheese topped with a mushroom sauce and served with jasmine rice and vegetables du jour

Dessert(choice of)           

English Trifle

Banana Bread Pudding

Gingerbread with cinnamon icing

Gadsby's Dinner Choice Grilled Salmon
$70

Friday October 31st, 6:30pm

Gadsby’s Tavern Restaurant, 138 N. Royal Street, Alexandria, VA 22314

Grilled Salmon served with mashed red potatoes and vegetables du jour

Dessert (choice of)         

English Trifle

Banana Bread Pudding

Gingerbread with cinnamon icing

Gadsby's Dinner Choice Butternut Squash Ravioli
$70

Friday October 31st, 6:30pm

Gadsby’s Tavern Restaurant, 138 N. Royal Street, Alexandria, VA 22314

Butternut Squash Ravioli tossed with a red pepper puree

Dessert (choice of)          

English Trifle

Banana Bread Pudding

Gingerbread with cinnamon icing

