Eastern Hills Neighborhood Association's Merch

Show your Eastern Hills pride in style! This pre-order t-shirt features a comfortable fit and high-quality print that represents our community.
You will be prompted on the next page for sizes and color options. Only select the quantity here.
Carry a piece of Eastern Hills with you wherever you go! This durable tote bag is perfect for groceries, books, or everyday errands. Grab one for yourself and a few for neighbors!
Start your mornings with a sip of neighborhood pride. Our EHNA mug is perfect for coffee, tea, or hot cocoa. Sturdy, dishwasher-safe, and ready to brighten your day. Order as many as you like!
Make your support visible! Display your pride with the EHNA yard sign, perfect for your front yard or garden. Weather-resistant and ready to stand out in your neighborhood.
