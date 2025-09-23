NEW MEMBERS Eastern Howard County Section and National Dues 2025-2026

National and Section Dues
$150

Annual National and Section Membership Dues are as follows:

Section Dues: $75 for everyone

National Dues: $75 General Members or $25 for Life/Legacy Life Annual Per Capital Fee

Dues are not pro-rated and are due each year by May 1st for the following program year.

National and Section Life/Life Legacy
$100

Life and Life Legacy Members pay National Annual Per Capital $25 and

Section Dues $75

Dues are not pro-rated and are due each year by May 1st for the following program year.

Annual Collegiate Member
$25

For college students only

