Eastern Lacrosse Trivia Night Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
UofL Lacrosse Maverick Monster Equipment Bag, UofL Polo Men’s Large, Louisville Shooter Shirt Medium, Long Sleeve Cards Dri-Fit Medium shirt, Cardinal Men’s Tie, Louisville Lacrosse Hat, UofL Lax Golf Balls, UofL Lacrosse Balls & Cards Lax Stickers!
Starting bid
EH Taylor Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey, 750ml
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Abbesse Sauvignon Blanc & Talon Strawberry Moscato
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
1 Fitness Orientation, 2 hours of personal training, & Videography session
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!