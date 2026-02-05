Eastern High School Lacrosse Booster Club Inc

Eastern High School Lacrosse Booster Club Inc
Eastern Lacrosse Trivia Night Auction

14705 Hedgewick Way, Louisville, KY 40245, USA

UofL Lacrosse Maverick Monster Equipment item
UofL Lacrosse Maverick Monster Equipment
$200

UofL Lacrosse Maverick Monster Equipment Bag, UofL Polo Men’s Large, Louisville Shooter Shirt Medium, Long Sleeve Cards Dri-Fit Medium shirt, Cardinal Men’s Tie, Louisville Lacrosse Hat, UofL Lax Golf Balls, UofL Lacrosse Balls & Cards Lax Stickers!

EH Taylor Small Batch item
EH Taylor Small Batch
$75

EH Taylor Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey, 750ml

Angels Envy Bourbon, 750ml item
Angels Envy Bourbon, 750ml
$70

White Wine Bundle with Wine Glasses item
White Wine Bundle with Wine Glasses
$20

Red Wine Bundle item
Red Wine Bundle
$30

Jefferson’s Reserve Twin Oak Cask Strength Bourbon item
Jefferson’s Reserve Twin Oak Cask Strength Bourbon
$70

Sazerac Rye 6 Year Whiskey item
Sazerac Rye 6 Year Whiskey
$20

Wine Pairing item
Wine Pairing
$20

Abbesse Sauvignon Blanc & Talon Strawberry Moscato

Evan Williams Bourbon, 375ml item
Evan Williams Bourbon, 375ml
$10

Weller Special Reserve Bourbon item
Weller Special Reserve Bourbon
$30

1792 Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey, 750ml item
1792 Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey, 750ml
$40

Pro Fitness Training Studio & Videography Session item
Pro Fitness Training Studio & Videography Session
$200

1 Fitness Orientation, 2 hours of personal training, & Videography session

Blantons Original Single Barrel 750ml item
Blantons Original Single Barrel 750ml
$90

Nolan Lake Retreat item
Nolan Lake Retreat
$300

Bookers uncut & unfiltered small batch Bourbon item
Bookers uncut & unfiltered small batch Bourbon
$80

