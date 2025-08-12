Eastern Shore Repertory Theatre 25-26 Season Sponsorship

Valid for one year
Bronze Sponsors enjoy 4 total premium, reserved seats for the season, recognition in the program, and on our sponsor banner
Silver Sponsors enjoy 8 total premium, reserved seats for the season, recognition in the program and on our sponsor banner, and a 1/4 page ad in the program.
Gold Sponsors enjoy 10 total premium, reserved seats for the season, recognition in the program and on our sponsor banner, and a 1/2 page ad in the program.
Platinum Sponsors enjoy 12 total premium, reserved seats for the season, recognition in the program and on our sponsor banner, and a full page ad in the program.
A presenting sponsor is a business, individual, family, or organization who partners with ESRT to help bring quality productions to the Eastern Shore community at the 13th annual Theatre on the Bluff. These key sponsors will receive premium recognition including top billing on all printed materials (posters, t-shirts, social media, etc), full page advertising in our program, and premium seating with individualized reserved seating and ticket options best to fit your needs.
