Eastern Shore Repertory Theatre 25-26 Season Sponsorship

Bronze Sponsorship
$1,250

Valid for one year

Bronze Sponsors enjoy 4 total premium, reserved seats for the season, recognition in the program, and on our sponsor banner

Silver Sponsorship
$2,500

Valid for one year

Silver Sponsors enjoy 8 total premium, reserved seats for the season, recognition in the program and on our sponsor banner, and a 1/4 page ad in the program.

Gold Sponsorship
$5,000

Valid for one year

Gold Sponsors enjoy 10 total premium, reserved seats for the season, recognition in the program and on our sponsor banner, and a 1/2 page ad in the program.

Platinum Sponsorship
$10,000

Valid for one year

Platinum Sponsors enjoy 12 total premium, reserved seats for the season, recognition in the program and on our sponsor banner, and a full page ad in the program.

FROZEN Presenting Sponsorship
$20,000

Valid for one year

A presenting sponsor is a business, individual, family, or organization who partners with ESRT to help bring quality productions to the Eastern Shore community at the 13th annual Theatre on the Bluff. These key sponsors will receive premium recognition including top billing on all printed materials (posters, t-shirts, social media, etc), full page advertising in our program, and premium seating with individualized reserved seating and ticket options best to fit your needs.

