EASTLAKE SOCCER ASSC

Offered by

EASTLAKE SOCCER ASSC

About the memberships

Eastlake Soccer League Sponsorship

Eastlake Soccer Sponsorship
$200

No expiration

We’re offering a limited number of $200 sponsorship opportunities for the upcoming youth soccer season with Eastlake Soccer League — and we’d love to feature your business!


Sponsor Perks Include:

 Your business name on a team jerseys

 Recognition on Eastlake Soccer League’s social media

 A photo plaque from the team you sponsored 

 The satisfaction of supporting local youth sports!

Add a donation for EASTLAKE SOCCER ASSC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!