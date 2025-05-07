Eastlake Soccer League Sponsorship

Offered by
No expiration
We’re offering a limited number of $200 sponsorship opportunities for the upcoming youth soccer season with Eastlake Soccer League — and we’d love to feature your business!
Sponsor Perks Include:
Your business name on a team jerseys
Recognition on Eastlake Soccer League’s social media
A photo plaque from the team you sponsored
The satisfaction of supporting local youth sports!
