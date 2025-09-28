Eastover Elementary PTA's 2025 Silent Auction

$259 Retail Value





For over two decades, Yes I Can Basketball has been offering their high energy - popular basketball camps for boys and girls.





So why are these camps in such high demand? Piece of cake: We hire and train enthusiastic coaches that have a love for teaching - and simply "click" with campers in a way that makes camp a fun experience. Our camp coaches are experienced professionals who have a high level of both playing & teaching experience. Many of our coaches are former or current college players!





Make no mistake: our basketball camps are chock-full of serious drills and training, designed to increase the level of play of each camper. All skill levels are welcome! Campers will go through detailed skills training that includes ball handling, shooting, passing, defense, game concepts and more! Campers will also experience plenty of scrimmaging, daily tournaments, and skills competitions. These camps are by far our most popular programs!





Donated by: Yes I Can Basketball