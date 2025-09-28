Eastover Elementary PTA's 2025 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
$350 Retail Value
Curate Character is a local vintage and antique company sourcing unique finds for your loved spaces. Adding character to your homes by incorporating quality pieces that are curated from high and low. Curate Character also offers personalized bookshelf styling services and curated plate wall sourcing and installation.
Owner and Eastover Parent Kelly Mosby is thrilled to be donating a bookshelf styling session valued at $350. Package includes in home styling the shelves of your choosing plus $100 gift card and 25% off any additional vintage and antique items sourced from Curate Character used to style.
Donated by: Curate Character
Starting bid
$360 Retail Value
Looking for a simple way to refresh your look? Neuromodulators are purified proteins that gently relax targeted muscles, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. At 704Aesthetics, we offer a full range of neuromodulator treatments, including Botox, Dysport, Jeuveau, and Xeomin.
These treatments have been thoroughly researched and FDA-approved for both safety and effectiveness. They’re the most popular non-surgical cosmetic procedures, delivering natural-looking results with minimal downtime.
Donated by: 704 Aesthetics
Starting bid
$150 Retail Value
Erin McDermott Jewelry is more than just a jewelry brand, they're a small business with a big heart. Everything they do is rooted in intention, creativity, and connection.
This $150 gift card is good toward the purchase of any item in-store or online at Erin McDermott Jewelry (https://www.erinmcdermott.com/)
Donated by: Erin McDermott Jewelry
Starting bid
Retail Value: $100
The Bambird Scramble is a community-driven Mahjong ladder league designed to connect Mahj’ers online and bring them together in real life—to play, compete, and build lasting communities through the game they love. The Bambird Scramble offers year-round Mahjong matches through flexible, ladder-style play for adult men and women of all abilities. Whether you're a Pretty (newer player) or a Fierce (seasoned strategist), you’ll have the freedom to schedule matches on your own terms—at home, a coffee shop, wine bar, or any local venue that welcomes games. The Bambird Scramble is your Mahj Link—a modern matchmaker for Mahjong players, creating real-world connection, confidence, and community, one game at a time. Matches and standings are organized through our exclusive, custom-designed online portal, which makes scheduling and community connection seamless.
This package includes one season's membership to The Bambird Scramble, Piedmont Pennies and a sleeve of Majhong cups! The membership can be redeemed for the season of your choosing: fall, winter, spring or summer. Must use by December 31, 2026
Donated by: Mahj in the City
Starting bid
$259 Retail Value
For over two decades, Yes I Can Basketball has been offering their high energy - popular basketball camps for boys and girls.
So why are these camps in such high demand? Piece of cake: We hire and train enthusiastic coaches that have a love for teaching - and simply "click" with campers in a way that makes camp a fun experience. Our camp coaches are experienced professionals who have a high level of both playing & teaching experience. Many of our coaches are former or current college players!
Make no mistake: our basketball camps are chock-full of serious drills and training, designed to increase the level of play of each camper. All skill levels are welcome! Campers will go through detailed skills training that includes ball handling, shooting, passing, defense, game concepts and more! Campers will also experience plenty of scrimmaging, daily tournaments, and skills competitions. These camps are by far our most popular programs!
Donated by: Yes I Can Basketball
Starting bid
$259 Retail Value
For over two decades, Yes I Can Basketball has been offering their high energy - popular basketball camps for boys and girls.
So why are these camps in such high demand? Piece of cake: We hire and train enthusiastic coaches that have a love for teaching - and simply "click" with campers in a way that makes camp a fun experience. Our camp coaches are experienced professionals who have a high level of both playing & teaching experience. Many of our coaches are former or current college players!
Make no mistake: our basketball camps are chock-full of serious drills and training, designed to increase the level of play of each camper. All skill levels are welcome! Campers will go through detailed skills training that includes ball handling, shooting, passing, defense, game concepts and more! Campers will also experience plenty of scrimmaging, daily tournaments, and skills competitions. These camps are by far our most popular programs!
Donated by: Yes I Can Basketball
Starting bid
Retail Value: $1,625
This package includes a One Year Family Membership to Cornwell Center and Five (5) 45-Minute 1:1 VIM FIT Personal Training Sessions
Enjoy health, wellness, and fun for the whole family with a one-year household membership to The Cornwell Center! This membership gives your entire household access to a wide range of amenities, including:
Whether you're looking to stay active, connect with others in the community, or find engaging activities for all ages, this membership offers something for everyone.
Good for 1 year from membership start date.
45-Minute 1:1 VIM FIT Personal Training Sessions
Jump-start your fitness journey or take your training to the next level with five private 45-minute personal training sessions at The Cornwell Center with their Personal Training Team VimFit.
Work one-on-one with a certified personal trainer who will tailor each session to your goals, whether you're focused on strength, endurance, flexibility, weight loss, or overall wellness. These sessions are perfect for all fitness levels—from beginners to seasoned athletes.
Your personal training package includes:
Whether you're getting started or looking to push past a plateau, these one-on-one sessions will help you train smarter and feel stronger.
Invest in your health—you’re worth it!
Donated by: The Cornwell Center
Starting bid
Retail Value: $1,789
Level up your backyard grilling this fall with a Large Big Green Egg & Accessories from Oasis Outdoor! Everything you need to get started with the Ultimate Cooking Experience!
This Package Includes:
The Large EGG can handle the cooking needs of most families and gatherings of friends. It’s versatile enough for weekend cookouts or pizza parties, large enough for eight steaks at once, and efficient enough for an impromptu dinner for two!
The intEGGrated Nest+Handler provides a strong, stable, mobile base for the EGG and raises your EGG to a comfortable cooking height.
Outdoor Oasis will build the Egg and deliver it locally or the winner can pick it up at Oasis Outdoor in Pineville.
Donated by: Outdoor Oasis
Starting bid
Retail Value: $345
Let your dancer’s creativity shine with one week of summer camp at the beloved Jami Master’s School of Dance!
Perfect for young dancers of all skill levels, Jami Master’s offers a fun, nurturing environment where kids can explore movement, rhythm, and self-expression through dance.
Choose from a variety of themed camps filled with music, friendship, and of course — lots of dancing! This experience is a perfect way to keep your child active, confident, and inspire this summer.
Donated by: Jami Master’s School of Dance
Starting bid
Retail Value: $700
Get Inspired, Get Organized, Get Healthy! Jumpstart your wellness journey with 4 weeks of personalized health and wellness coaching and a 3-hour pantry refresh designed to set you up for success! Eastover parent Jen Wing—a certified wellness coach and professional organizer—will help you declutter your space, rethink your habits, and create a diet and exercise plan and kitchen environment that fuels your health goals. Whether you’re looking to eat cleaner, feel more energized, or simply bring more balance into your routine, this package will leave you feeling motivated, organized, and ready to thrive!
Details:
Donated by: Jen Wing
Starting bid
Retail value: $400
Bring a touch of color, texture, and thoughtful abstraction to your home with this pair of original works by Adele Yonchak, a celebrated Charlotte-based artist known for her contemporary landscapes and expressive use of color.
Titled “Study Session I & II,” these companion pieces explore balance, form, and the beauty found in simplicity — making them a perfect addition to any modern art collection.
A rare opportunity to own two original works from one of our community’s most beloved artists.
Medium: Acrylic and oil on paper
Dimensions: 8.5” x 7” each
Donated by: Adele Yonchak Fine Art
@adeleyonchakart
Starting bid
Retail Value: $350
Refresh your look and elevate your style with a three-hour personalized styling session designed just for you. This experience can be tailored to your needs — whether you’re looking to put together new looks from your existing closet or add new pieces to your wardrobe with personal shopping guidance.
Closet Styling: Discover new ways to wear what you already own! Krissy will visit your closet and create fresh, on-trend outfits that make getting dressed effortless and inspiring.
Personal Shopping Guidance: Need a little something extra? Let Krissy help you identify the right pieces to elevate your wardrobe and refine your personal style.
This experience will leave you feeling polished, inspired, and ready to take on each day in style.
Donated by: Krissy Ortale Styling
Starting bid
Retail Value: $200
Treat your child to a wardrobe upgrade with this $200 gift card from Courtside Kids — a premium, youth-focused apparel brand based right here in Charlotte.
They specialize in combining polished style and performance fabrics in designs that fit modern kids perfectly.
Whether your child is heading to school, weekend activities, or special occasions, Courtside Kids offers options that are comfortable, stylish, and functional.
Let your little one shine in looks that feel as good as they look — it’s the perfect blend of style and ease.
Donated by: Courtside Kids
Starting bid
Retail Value: $1,000
Grab your friends and tee up for an unforgettable evening at Intown Golf Club, Charlotte’s premier indoor golf and social club!
This exclusive experience includes:
One free golf bay reservation for up to 2 hours (for up to 6 guests) and $300 food & beverage credit to enjoy during your visit.
Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just in it for the atmosphere and libations, Intown Golf Club’s state-of-the-art simulators, upscale menu, and vibrant atmosphere make it the perfect spot for friendly competition and fun.
So swing, sip, and savor the night — this is one golf outing you’ll actually want to end in the clubhouse!
Donated by: Intown Golf Club
The date and time of the reservation is subject to availability and approval by Intown Golf Club
Offer expires 10.1.2026
Starting bid
Retail Value: $105
Calling all coffee lovers! Enjoy unlimited coffee and tea (hot or iced) for three full months at Summit Coffee Eastover, your neighborhood spot for community, caffeine, and good vibes.
With this Mug Club membership, you can sip your favorites anytime — from your morning pick-me-up to your afternoon unwind. Whether you’re a latte loyalist or a tea traditionalist, this membership keeps your cup full and your spirits high.
Donated by: Summit Coffee Eastover
Details:
Starting bid
Retail Value: $2,000
Get ready for an unforgettable night of NBA action as the Charlotte Hornets take on the Utah Jazz on November 2, 2025!
You and three guests will enjoy the game from the comfort of the Ernst & Young luxury suite at the Spectrum Center — complete with premium food, drinks, and parking included.
Cheer on the Hornets in style with incredible views, first-class amenities, and an unbeatable game-day experience that blends excitement, comfort, and hospitality.
Details:
A slam dunk of a night for any Hornets fan!
Donated by: Ernst & Young
Starting bid
Retail Value: $400
Treat yourself (or someone special!) to the ultimate skin refresh with two DiamondGlow Express Facials from SkinSpirit, Charlotte’s premier destination for advanced skincare and aesthetics.
This luxurious treatment uses a diamond-tip wand to exfoliate, extract, and infuse the skin with professional-grade serums — leaving your complexion instantly brighter, smoother, and more radiant.
Perfect before a big event or anytime you want that healthy, lit-from-within glow!
Includes Two (2) gift certificates for DiamondGlow Express Facials
Donated by: Skin Spirit
Starting bid
Retail Value: $400
Treat yourself (or someone special!) to the ultimate skin refresh with two DiamondGlow Express Facials from SkinSpirit, Charlotte’s premier destination for advanced skincare and aesthetics.
This luxurious treatment uses a diamond-tip wand to exfoliate, extract, and infuse the skin with professional-grade serums — leaving your complexion instantly brighter, smoother, and more radiant.
Perfect before a big event or anytime you want that healthy, lit-from-within glow!
Includes Two (2) gift certificates for DiamondGlow Express Facials
Donated by: Skin Spirit
Starting bid
Retail Value: $200
Bring color, comfort, and effortless style into your everyday with this beautiful gift basket from Laura Park Designs, featuring pieces from the brand’s vibrant Elephant Falls collection.
This curated set includes:
A perfect blend of function and flair, this basket embodies the signature Laura Park Designs look — artful, joyful, and full of color.
Donated by: Laura Park Designs
Starting bid
Retail Value: $150
Give your home a fresh touch of style and personality with this local design-lover’s package!
Enjoy a $100 gift certificate to Cotswold Marketplace, Charlotte’s destination for stunning home décor, art, and accessories — featuring pieces from some of the area’s most talented designers and boutique vendors.
Then, put the finishing touches on your space with a $50 gift certificate to Blackhawk Hardware, the local favorite for high-quality tools, décor accents, and everything you need to make your home uniquely yours.
Whether you’re redecorating a room or adding the perfect new piece, this duo has everything you need to elevate your space with local flair and timeless style.
Includes:
Donated by: Cotswold Marketplace and Blackhawk Hardware
Starting bid
Retail Value: $700
Transform your skincare routine with this luxurious, dermatologist-loved collection from Obagi Medical, designed to rejuvenate, firm, and brighten your skin for a healthy, youthful glow.
This comprehensive set includes everything you need to cleanse, treat, and hydrate — combining Obagi’s most advanced, clinical-grade formulas for visible results and lasting radiance.
Gift Set Includes:
A complete skincare experience from one of the most trusted names in medical-grade beauty — because radiant skin is always in style.
Donated by: Obaji Medical
Starting bid
Retail Value: $500
Add a little sparkle to your life with a $500 gift certificate to Diamonds Direct, to be used toward any purchase of $2,000 or more.
Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion, upgrading a favorite piece, or just treating yourself, Diamonds Direct offers an unparalleled selection of fine jewelry — from timeless engagement rings to stunning earrings, necklaces, and custom designs.
Enjoy expert guidance, exquisite craftsmanship, and exceptional value from one of Charlotte’s most trusted jewelers. Because every occasion deserves a little brilliance.
Donated by: Diamonds Direct
Starting bid
Retail Value: $1,050+
Level up your fitness routine with three free months of membership at The Health Club, Charlotte’s premier destination for personalized training, small-group workouts, and a community built around health and strength.
Valued at $350 per month, this membership gives you access to expert-led classes, state-of-the-art equipment, and the motivation you need to feel your absolute best.
You’ll also look the part with a premium swag pack from The Health Club, including:
Experience top-tier fitness in a space where performance meets community.
Donated by: The Health Club
Starting bid
Retail Value: $150+
Find your balance, build your strength, and fuel your energy with this 1-month unlimited membership to Barre3 — the workout that blends strength conditioning, cardio, and mindfulness for a full-body experience that leaves you feeling strong and centered.
Your Barre3 experience also comes with a stylish set of studio essentials, including:
It’s everything you need to kick-start your fitness and wellness journey — mind, body, and soul.
Donated by: Barre3
Starting bid
Retail Value: $165
Relax, reset, and recharge with a 50-minute massage and infrared sauna session at Mood House, Charlotte’s modern massage studio designed to help you feel your best — inside and out.
Step into a calming, design-forward space where wellness meets luxury. Your personalized massage will melt away tension and restore balance, while the infrared sauna deepens your relaxation, boosts circulation, and leaves you glowing from the inside out.
It’s the ultimate self-care experience — because your mood deserves it.
Donated by: Mood House
Starting bid
Retail Value: $158
Get ready for an unforgettable day of outdoor adventure with two (2) Day Passes to the U.S. National Whitewater Center — Charlotte’s ultimate playground for thrill-seekers and nature lovers alike!
Your passes include access to a full day of exciting activities like whitewater rafting, rock climbing, ziplining, ropes courses, kayaking, mountain biking, and more.
Whether you’re chasing adrenaline or just soaking up the scenic trails, the Whitewater Center offers something for everyone — adventure, fresh air, and plenty of fun.
Donated by: U.S. National Whitewater Center
Starting bid
Retail Value: $350
Inspire creativity and spark imagination with one week of summer camp at Arts+, where students explore music and visual arts in a fun, supportive, and creative environment.
Led by professional musicians and teaching artists, Arts+ camps give kids and teens the chance to learn new skills, discover hidden talents, and build community through art and music. Camp offerings include favorites like Discovering Music and Art Camp, Exploring Ukulele Camp, Band 101, Middle School Art Camp: Design to Dollars, and Teen Art Camp: Creating Comics.
It’s the perfect way for young artists to grow, create, and connect this summer!
Donated by: Arts+
🌐 artsplus.org
Starting bid
Retail Value: $: $700
Experience the excitement of professional soccer right here in Charlotte with four midfield tickets to a Carolina Ascent FC home game during the Fall 2025 season — the perfect way to catch every thrilling goal, tackle, and celebration up close!
Cheer on the team in true fan style with the Ultimate Ascent Merchandise Package, which includes:
It’s everything you need for the ultimate game-day experience — whether you’re a lifelong soccer fan or just love the energy of the crowd.
Kick back, gear up, and get ready to cheer loud!
Donated by: Carolina Ascent FC
Starting bid
Retail Value: $57.50
Show off your Eagle pride in style and comfort with this cozy Eastover Spiritwear package — perfect for the student who loves to stay comfy in class while repping their school!
This spirited set includes:
A must-have for every proud Eastover Eagle!
Donated by: Eastover Elementary PTA
Starting bid
Retail Value: $90
For the kid who loves to show their Eastover pride in style, this spirited bundle has everything they need to look sharp and stay cool — on campus and beyond!
This stylish set includes:
A perfect mix of comfort, style, and school spirit — because Eastover Eagles always wear their pride well!
Donated by: Eastover Elementary PTA
Starting bid
Retail Value: $750
Add a touch of timeless elegance to your collection with this exquisite three-piece jewelry set from Barnhardt Jewelry, where expert craftsmanship meets gracious Southern charm.
The Southern Gates “Margaret” Cuff & Ring Set, inspired by 17th-century French filigree and the intricate ironwork of historic Southern gates, features finely detailed sterling silver scrollwork and luminous freshwater pearls.
The open-work Margaret cuff (approx. 23 × 60 mm, fits a 7.5” wrist) makes a graceful statement, while the coordinating Margaret ring (size 8) beautifully echoes its romantic design.
A classic pair of 6 mm sterling silver freshwater pearl studs completes the set — the perfect finishing touch for an effortlessly sophisticated look.
Designed and distributed in Charleston, SC, as part of the Southern Gates® Classic Series, this stunning collection embodies both heritage and heart, reflecting Barnhardt Jewelers’ commitment to wonderful craftsmanship and generosity toward the Eastover community.
Donated by: Barnhardt Jewelers
Starting bid
Retail Value: $295
Bring the beauty and movement of the ocean and sky into your home with this custom art package by local acrylic pour artist Nancy Chipman, known to her thousands of Instagram followers as @the_pour_mom.
This stunning set includes a 20x20 gallery-wrapped canvas and a coordinating vase, each showcasing mesmerizing ocean-inspired shades and the flowing, organic patterns that can only be created through expert acrylic pouring techniques.
Nancy’s work captures the rhythm and energy of nature — transforming paint into movement, texture, and emotion. This one-of-a-kind set is the perfect statement for any art lover or coastal soul.
Donated by: Nancy Chipman, The Pour Mom
Starting bid
Retail Value: $85
Add a pop of color and artistry to your table with this stunning handcrafted Lazy Susan by local acrylic pour artist Nancy Chipman, known as @the_pour_mom on Instagram.
Featuring a striking blend of deep blues, vibrant greens, and lively pinks, this one-of-a-kind piece brings both function and flair to any dining room or kitchen. Each swirl and pattern is uniquely created through Nancy’s signature acrylic pouring technique, making it a true conversation starter — and a beautiful showcase of color, movement, and creativity.
Donated by: Nancy Chipman, The Pour Mom
Starting bid
Retail Value: $100+
Hit the ground running with this Run For Your Life gift package — perfect for runners, walkers, or anyone who loves to stay active in style and comfort!
This bundle includes:
Whether you’re training for a race or just chasing a healthy lifestyle, this package will keep you moving and motivated!
Donated by: Run For Your Life
Starting bid
Retail Value: $300+
Get ready to cheer on the Charlotte Checkers in style! This exciting package includes four (4) Best Available Tickets to a Charlotte Checkers home game — giving you and your guests an unbeatable view of all the on-ice action at Bojangles Coliseum.
To make your night even more memorable, you’ll take home an awesome Checkers Swag Pack that includes:
Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to the excitement of live hockey, this package has everything you need for an unforgettable game day experience.
Donated by: The Charlotte Checkers
Starting bid
Retail Value: $900
Bring warmth, texture, and sophistication to your home with this stunning set of four original mixed media artworks by Charlotte artist — and proud Eastover parent and alum — Katie Howson.
Each piece measures 8.5 x 10.25 inches and features mixed media on hand-dyed linen with delicate embroidery, showcasing Howson’s distinctive blend of craftsmanship and contemporary design. The works are beautifully finished in rounded-edge walnut frames, designed for versatility — display them together as a striking gallery set, or individually on walls or shelves.
A perfect balance of artistry and elegance, this set offers a timeless reflection of local creativity and community spirit.
Donated by: Katie Howson
Starting bid
Retail Value: $189
Find your flow with one month of unlimited yoga at Y2 Yoga, one of Charlotte’s premier yoga studios.
Whether you’re a seasoned yogi or just starting your practice, Y2 offers a wide range of dynamic, high-energy classes designed to build strength, flexibility, and mindfulness.
Enjoy unlimited access to their beautiful studio, expert instructors, and uplifting community — all focused on helping you move, sweat, and reset.
Donated by: Y2 Yoga
Starting bid
Retail Value: $600+
Show your Charlotte FC pride with this incredible Charlotte FC experience! Enjoy four (4) club-level tickets to a 2026 Charlotte FC home game, offering premium seating, fantastic views, and exclusive access to the club-level amenities at Bank of America Stadium.
To make your matchday even more memorable, you’ll also receive a Supporters Swag Package packed with official Charlotte FC merchandise — perfect for showing your team spirit in style. The package includes a variety of branded fan favorites, from apparel to accessories and collectibles.
Whether you’re a die-hard supporter or new to the excitement of Major League Soccer, this package delivers an unforgettable experience filled with energy, passion, and hometown pride.
Donated by: Charlotte FC
Starting bid
Retail Value: $75
Unlock your full potential on the course with a custom club-fitting session from Edwin Watts Golf. This isn’t just a “pick-a-club” test — it’s a precision process designed to match your swing, body, and style to the ideal equipment.
This Experience includes:
A proper club-fitting can dramatically improve your consistency, distance control, and accuracy. Many golfers unknowingly play with mismatched clubs that limit their potential. With this session, you’ll walk away informed and confident that your next club purchase is optimized for you.
Donated by: Edwin Watts Golf
Starting bid
Retail Value: $170
Celebrate all things local with this thoughtfully curated gift basket from Local Focal Marketplace, Charlotte’s go-to shop for handcrafted goods and hometown favorites.
Packed with treats, self-care items, and artisan touches, this basket captures the charm and creativity of local makers — perfect for gifting or indulging yourself!
Inside You'll Find...
This basket is a perfect mix of comfort, flavor, and craftsmanship — a wonderful way to support local artisans while treating yourself to a taste of Charlotte charm.
Donated by: Local Focal Marketplace
localfocalmarketplace.com
Starting bid
Retail Value: $384
Get into the holiday spirit with four (4) Single-Day All-Activities Tickets to Light the Knights, Charlotte’s most magical holiday festival at Truist Field!
These all-inclusive tickets grant you full access to everything Light the Knights has to offer — from ice skating and snow tubing to holiday shopping, festive lights, live entertainment, and seasonal treats.
Whether you’re gliding under the stars or sipping hot cocoa by the fire pits, it’s an unforgettable experience for the whole family.
Enjoy the twinkling lights, joyful music, and festive cheer that make this Charlotte tradition a must-do during the holiday season.
Valid for a 2025 event date.
Donated by: The Charlotte Knights
Starting bid
Retail Value: $300
Take your game day to the next level with four (4) Luxury Lounge tickets to a Charlotte Knights home game of your choice during the 2026 season (excluding July 3rd) at beautiful Truist Field!
Enjoy the excitement of Knights baseball from the comfort of the exclusive Luxury Lounge, featuring premium seating, air-conditioned indoor space, and access to a full buffet of delicious ballpark and upscale favorites.
With stunning skyline views and a relaxed, VIP atmosphere, it’s the perfect way to experience a night at
the ballpark.
Whether you’re entertaining clients, treating family, or enjoying a night out with friends, this package offers the best of baseball and luxury combined.
Donated by: The Charlotte Knights.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $347
Invest in your wellness with this rejuvenating and personalized health package from Tagge Health, a leading integrative medicine practice focused on optimizing health and performance.
Enjoy a 60-minute at-home medical acupuncture session, designed to restore balance, reduce stress, and support your body’s natural healing processes — all from the comfort of your own home.
Then, take your wellness journey deeper with a 60-minute Precision Health Consultation, where you’ll complete Tagge Health’s comprehensive intake process to uncover key insights about your body, lifestyle, and long-term health goals.
This transformative experience is led by Dr. Daniel Tagge, MD — husband, father, founder, and physician — who is dedicated to helping patients achieve optimal health through a personalized and science-based approach.
Professional Credentials:
✓ Board-Certified in Family Medicine
✓ Health Optimization Specialist
✓ Medical Acupuncture
✓ Systems Medicine
Donated by: Tagge Health
Starting bid
Retail Value: $350
Join the Royals on the pitch!
This package includes one week of Queens University Soccer Camp during the 2026 season, one of the most popular and well-regarded youth soccer camps in the Charlotte area.
Led by the Queens University coaching staff, this camp offers players the opportunity to learn, train, and compete in a fun, encouraging, and safe environment. Campers will be grouped by age, gender, and skill level to ensure an optimal learning experience and personal growth.
The program focuses on improving fundamentals and game understanding through drills, skill-building sessions, and friendly competitions that emphasize teamwork, sportsmanship, and a love for the game.
Both full-day and half-day options are available. Perfect for players of all ages and experience levels, this is a fantastic way to develop soccer skills, make new friends, and be part of the Queens Royals family.
Donated by: Queens University Soccer
Starting bid
Retail Value: $100
Bring a touch of Charlotte’s beauty into your home with this stunning 5x7 framed photograph of the Charlotte skyline at sunset, captured by local photographer Anna Mesen.
Known for her eye for light and detail, Anna beautifully captures the Queen City glowing in warm, golden hues — a perfect balance of urban energy and evening tranquility.
Professionally printed and elegantly framed, this piece makes a striking addition to any tabletop or shelf decor.
Celebrate local artistry and Charlotte pride with this gorgeous reminder of the city we love.
Donated by: Anna Mesen Photography
Starting bid
Retail Value: $174
Step into style with this fabulous fashion package from Vestique, one of the Southeast’s favorite boutiques for on-trend women’s clothing and accessories.
This package includes a $150 gift card to shop your favorite looks online or in-store, plus a beautiful Perfect Match Necklace — perfect for any occasion!
Whether you’re refreshing your wardrobe or looking for that perfect outfit, Vestique offers chic, flattering styles that make you feel confident and effortlessly put-together.
Treat yourself (or someone special) to a little boutique bliss!
Donated by: Vestique
Starting bid
Retail Value: $275
Get ready for an unforgettable night of laughter with two (2) tickets to see comedian Nate Bargatze on his Big Dumb Eyes World Tour — coming to the Spectrum Center on Friday, November 21, 2025, at 7:00 PM.
Known for his clean, clever humor and relatable storytelling, Bargatze has become one of America’s most beloved comedians, with sold-out shows, Netflix specials, and a hit podcast to his name.
Your seats are in Section 208, Row Q, Seats 15–16 — a great view for a night of nonstop laughs and good company.
Don’t miss your chance to see “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up” live on stage in the Queen City!
Donated by: Katy Chang & Tyler Hawes
Starting bid
Retail Value: $800+
Jumpstart your fitness journey with this incredible combo package from two of Charlotte’s top studios — Pure Barre Myers Park and ISI Elite Training Elizabeth!
You’ll enjoy one month of unlimited classes at Pure Barre Myers Park, where low-impact, high-intensity workouts focus on strength, balance, and toning through precise, empowering movement. It’s the perfect way to sculpt, lift, and lengthen while connecting with a supportive community.
Then, take your training to the next level with four months of membership at ISI Elite Training in Elizabeth, offering dynamic, coach-led sessions that blend strength, endurance, and mobility for a full-body transformation. Each workout is designed to challenge and motivate, helping you build consistency and confidence.
Whether you’re pulsing at the barre or powering through circuits, this fitness duo delivers everything you need to feel strong, balanced, and unstoppable.
Donated by: Pure Barre Myers Park and ISI Elite Training – Elizabeth
Starting bid
Retail Value: $420
Get ready for double the fun with two free registrations for P3 Sports’ Spring 2026 afterschool enrichment programs at Eastover Elementary!
This package includes one soccer registration and one basketball registration, offering your young athlete the chance to build skills, confidence, and teamwork through active, engaging play.
Led by the experienced and energetic P3 Sports coaching staff, these afterschool programs focus on developing strong fundamentals in a positive, encouraging environment. Players are grouped by age and ability to ensure everyone learns, grows, and has a great time — whether they’re dribbling down the court or scoring on the field.
Both programs emphasize sportsmanship, skill-building, and fun, making them a perfect fit for Eastover students of all experience levels.
Must be used during the Spring 2026 semester.
Donated by: P3 Sports.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $280
Enjoy a true Plaza Midwood shopping adventure with this $200 local art and gift shopping spree from Ruby’s Gift, one of Charlotte’s favorite spots for hand-crafted treasures.
Browse a stunning selection of locally made artwork, jewelry, pottery, and unique gifts — each piece thoughtfully created by talented regional artists.
But the fun doesn’t stop there!
As an added bonus, get 4 $20 gift cards from Ruby’s neighborhood favorites — Two Scoops Creamery, Sip City, Central Coffee and Cactus Club — so you can treat yourself to something sweet, sip something delicious, and shop for something beautiful all in one outing.
Celebrate Charlotte’s creative spirit while supporting local businesses — the perfect mix of art, community, and fun!
Donated by: Ruby’s Gifts
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