Szajna Carr For The Paws

Hosted by

Szajna Carr For The Paws

About this event

Eastside Multi-Agency Tactical Shoot

Private Range in Port Huron

VIP Day September 1st
$1,000

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. A lunch will be served and a possible raffle prize. More information will be sent out once payment is received.

Community Partner
$2,500

Premium logo placement • Booth space • Social media promotion • Recognition during announcements
• 4 Tickets to Private Event on Sept 1st 

Supporting Partner
$1,000

 Logo on sponsor board • Social media recognition • On-site visibility • 2  tickets Private Event on Sept 1st

Event Supporter
$500

Recognition during morning roll call • Sponsor board listing • Digital recognition

Local Supporter
$100

Digital Recognition

Platinum Sheild
$5,000

Booth inside demo area - One shooting lane - Banner + logo placement - Priority demo scheduling - Agency recap inclusion  


Gold Shield
$2,500

Booth near demo zone • Social + onsite recognition • Banner + logo placement 

Silver Shield
$1,000

Shared vendor area • Sponsor board logo 

Bronze Shield
$500

Digitial Recognition

Add a donation for Szajna Carr For The Paws

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!