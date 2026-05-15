Eastside Multi-Agency Tactical Shoot

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. A lunch will be served and a possible raffle prize. More information will be sent out once payment is received.
Premium logo placement • Booth space • Social media promotion • Recognition during announcements
• 4 Tickets to Private Event on Sept 1st
Logo on sponsor board • Social media recognition • On-site visibility • 2 tickets Private Event on Sept 1st
Recognition during morning roll call • Sponsor board listing • Digital recognition
Digital Recognition
Booth inside demo area - One shooting lane - Banner + logo placement - Priority demo scheduling - Agency recap inclusion
Booth near demo zone • Social + onsite recognition • Banner + logo placement
Shared vendor area • Sponsor board logo
Digitial Recognition
$
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