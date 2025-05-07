Eastside Student Center's Silent Auction

Take in a show from one of the most legendary rock/folk bands of the last decade!
Package includes:
- 2 tickets to any Lumineers show in 2025
- $200 Hotels.com gift card
- Signed vinyl album (Cleopatra)
- Lumineers shirt + hat
Take in a show from one of the most legendary rock/folk bands of the last decade!
Package includes:
- 2 tickets to any Lumineers show in 2025
- $200 Hotels.com gift card
- Signed vinyl album (Cleopatra)
- Lumineers shirt + hat
Rock Creek Lakes Resort | $900+ Value
$250
Starting bid
Enjoy a 3-night cabin rental at the amazing Rock Creek Lakes Resort, with amazing views, epic hiking, world class fishing, and some of the best barbeque you'll ever have right outside your door!
Package includes:
- Gift certificate for a 3-night stay in a two bedroom cabin
Enjoy a 3-night cabin rental at the amazing Rock Creek Lakes Resort, with amazing views, epic hiking, world class fishing, and some of the best barbeque you'll ever have right outside your door!
Package includes:
- Gift certificate for a 3-night stay in a two bedroom cabin
Alpine Start | $550+ Value
$200
Starting bid
Set your alarm for this all-day mountain experience, complete with food, guides, and a new pack!
Package includes:
- $250 Sierra Mountain Center gift certificate
- Pa'lante Mini Joey backpack
- 2 Pa'lante 500 ml soft flasks
- Sierra Mountain Center Hat
- 2 drinks + 2 menu food items from Looney Bean
- 2 scoops of ice cream at Little Looney
- $25 Crearee gift card
- Ruled journal
Set your alarm for this all-day mountain experience, complete with food, guides, and a new pack!
Package includes:
- $250 Sierra Mountain Center gift certificate
- Pa'lante Mini Joey backpack
- 2 Pa'lante 500 ml soft flasks
- Sierra Mountain Center Hat
- 2 drinks + 2 menu food items from Looney Bean
- 2 scoops of ice cream at Little Looney
- $25 Crearee gift card
- Ruled journal
Big Backyard | $300
$100
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable experience in our own big & beautiful backyard!
Package includes:
- $100 gift certificate for a trail ride with Rainbow Pack
- 60-minute massage from Heaven Sent
- Bishop themed swag from Sage to Summit
- A curated gift bag from Elevated
Enjoy an unforgettable experience in our own big & beautiful backyard!
Package includes:
- $100 gift certificate for a trail ride with Rainbow Pack
- 60-minute massage from Heaven Sent
- Bishop themed swag from Sage to Summit
- A curated gift bag from Elevated
Personal Financial Plan | $5000 Value
$1,000
Starting bid
Take a holistic approach to your financial planning. Whether it's saving for education, planning for retirement, managing taxes efficiently, or safeguarding assets for future generations, this Personal Financial Plan from Lindsay Sherer of Summit Capital will provide personalized guidance and tailored solutions, and will provide you with confidence in your financial decisions today and ensure a more secure and prosperous tomorrow.
Package includes:
- 1 Personal Financial Plan from Summit Capital, valued at $5000. For more information, visit: www.summitcapfinancial.com/
Take a holistic approach to your financial planning. Whether it's saving for education, planning for retirement, managing taxes efficiently, or safeguarding assets for future generations, this Personal Financial Plan from Lindsay Sherer of Summit Capital will provide personalized guidance and tailored solutions, and will provide you with confidence in your financial decisions today and ensure a more secure and prosperous tomorrow.
Package includes:
- 1 Personal Financial Plan from Summit Capital, valued at $5000. For more information, visit: www.summitcapfinancial.com/
Mammoth Lakes Film Festival | $485 Value
$150
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out in beautiful Mammoth Lakes.
Package includes:
- 2 VIP Passes to the Mammoth Lakes Film Festival
- $35 Rolling Chef gift card
Enjoy a night out in beautiful Mammoth Lakes.
Package includes:
- 2 VIP Passes to the Mammoth Lakes Film Festival
- $35 Rolling Chef gift card
Double Eagle Experience | $250 Value
$75
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing day at the Double Eagle Resort & Spa in beautiful June Lake.
Package includes:
- 2 day passes to the pool, hot tub & sauna
- $125 gift card for the spa treatment of your choice
Enjoy a relaxing day at the Double Eagle Resort & Spa in beautiful June Lake.
Package includes:
- 2 day passes to the pool, hot tub & sauna
- $125 gift card for the spa treatment of your choice
Pampered Pet | $135 Value
$50
Starting bid
Pamper your pet with some of the premier pet services on the Eastside.
Package includes:
- Premium Bath from Eastern Sierra Grooming
- $35 Tailwaggers gift card
- Eastern Sierra Grooming Bandana
Pamper your pet with some of the premier pet services on the Eastside.
Package includes:
- Premium Bath from Eastern Sierra Grooming
- $35 Tailwaggers gift card
- Eastern Sierra Grooming Bandana
Bristlecone Designs Fine Art Print | $300 Value
$100
Starting bid
Score yourself a coveted fine art print from local legend Annie P!
Package includes:
- Gift certificate for any fine art print, up to $300 value
Score yourself a coveted fine art print from local legend Annie P!
Package includes:
- Gift certificate for any fine art print, up to $300 value
Spring In Bloom | $325 Value
$100
Starting bid
Enjoy the beauty of spring with this lovely gift package.
Package includes:
- Premium dahlia tubers from Alpenglow Gardens
- Flower Workshop (Alpenglow)
- Dried Flower Wreath (Alpenglow)
- Carol Taylor framed watercolor print
- $25 Blue Heron gift card
Enjoy the beauty of spring with this lovely gift package.
Package includes:
- Premium dahlia tubers from Alpenglow Gardens
- Flower Workshop (Alpenglow)
- Dried Flower Wreath (Alpenglow)
- Carol Taylor framed watercolor print
- $25 Blue Heron gift card
Self Care | $350 Value
$100
Starting bid
$350 Value | Treat yourself to some self care with this luxurious package.
Package includes:
- 60 minute massage from Heaven Sent
- R+Co hair products from Luxe Salon
- Flower Workshop from Alpenglow Gardens
- Drink + pastry from Looney Bean
- 2 scoops of ice cream from Little Looney
- Cozy socks, lotions, & a gua sha
$350 Value | Treat yourself to some self care with this luxurious package.
Package includes:
- 60 minute massage from Heaven Sent
- R+Co hair products from Luxe Salon
- Flower Workshop from Alpenglow Gardens
- Drink + pastry from Looney Bean
- 2 scoops of ice cream from Little Looney
- Cozy socks, lotions, & a gua sha
Handcrafted Charcuterie Board | $125 Value
$40
Starting bid
Snag this beautifully handcrafted, one-of-a-kind charcuterie board from Kyle Holland of Tungstar Designs
Package includes:
- Tungstar Designs handcrafted charcuterie board
Snag this beautifully handcrafted, one-of-a-kind charcuterie board from Kyle Holland of Tungstar Designs
Package includes:
- Tungstar Designs handcrafted charcuterie board
Early Birdie | $250 Value
$100
Starting bid
Start your day right with some coffee, breakfast, and golf!
Package includes:
- Breakfast for two at Whiskey Creek
- 2 rounds of golf with a cart at Bishop Country Club
- Black Sheep Coffee
- Handmade mug from Indy Coffee Roasting
Start your day right with some coffee, breakfast, and golf!
Package includes:
- Breakfast for two at Whiskey Creek
- 2 rounds of golf with a cart at Bishop Country Club
- Black Sheep Coffee
- Handmade mug from Indy Coffee Roasting
Pa'lante Pack | $310 Value
$100
Starting bid
Score a highly coveted ultralight setup from Pa'lante!
Package includes:
- Pa'lante Ultralight 26L pack
- Pa'lante Sidebag
Score a highly coveted ultralight setup from Pa'lante!
Package includes:
- Pa'lante Ultralight 26L pack
- Pa'lante Sidebag
Cozy Morning | $200+ Value
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy a cozy morning with an assortment of warm and comfy goods!
Package includes:
- Coffee from Indy Coffee Roasting
- $25 Pupfish gift card
- The Land of Little Water from Spellbinder
- Greeting cards (Spellbinder)
- Soap (Spellbinder)
- Handmade mug (Spellbinder)
- Mom's Stuff Pinon Salve (Spellbinder)
- Hand knit basket (Spellbinder)
- Cozy t-shirt & hoodie from Little Looney
Enjoy a cozy morning with an assortment of warm and comfy goods!
Package includes:
- Coffee from Indy Coffee Roasting
- $25 Pupfish gift card
- The Land of Little Water from Spellbinder
- Greeting cards (Spellbinder)
- Soap (Spellbinder)
- Handmade mug (Spellbinder)
- Mom's Stuff Pinon Salve (Spellbinder)
- Hand knit basket (Spellbinder)
- Cozy t-shirt & hoodie from Little Looney
Unforgettable Evenings | $125 Value
$30
Starting bid
Host an unforgettable dinner party with this amazing local package!
Package includes:
- Handcrafted charcuterie board from Mike Lary Enterprises
- $25 Anne Marie's gift card
- $25 Blue Heron Farm gift card
Host an unforgettable dinner party with this amazing local package!
Package includes:
- Handcrafted charcuterie board from Mike Lary Enterprises
- $25 Anne Marie's gift card
- $25 Blue Heron Farm gift card
Family Fun Night | $150 Value
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun night with family with an assortment of games and treats!
Package includes:
- $50 Astorga's gift card
- 6 scoops of ice creqm from Little Looney
- Magic School Bus Space Lab from Dwayne's Friendly Pharmacy
- Shashibo Battle Shapes (Dwayne's)
- Not It! (Dwayne's)
- Tapes! (Dwayne's)
- Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek (Dwayne's)
- Zoomi (Dwayne's)
Enjoy a fun night with family with an assortment of games and treats!
Package includes:
- $50 Astorga's gift card
- 6 scoops of ice creqm from Little Looney
- Magic School Bus Space Lab from Dwayne's Friendly Pharmacy
- Shashibo Battle Shapes (Dwayne's)
- Not It! (Dwayne's)
- Tapes! (Dwayne's)
- Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek (Dwayne's)
- Zoomi (Dwayne's)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!