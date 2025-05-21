Eat Like You Live Here Online Auction

This elegant bouquet features Peruvian Lilies—also known as Alstroemeria—beloved for their vibrant colors, delicate speckles, and remarkable longevity. These blooms will brighten your space for up to three weeks, slowly fading into softer hues as they age. Arranged in a beautiful, ribbed glass vase (medium size with satisfying heft), this bouquet is the perfect touch of quiet luxury. While not fragrant, the blossoms make up for it in charm and staying power. A beautiful reminder that beauty can last. Donated by Nora Parker, Valley Oaks Teacher

