Eat Like You Live Here Online Auction

Enjoy 12 months of seasonal surprises from (Una Vida and Deviled Eggery volunteer) Lamar’s garden. Each month, you’ll receive a hand-picked bouquet of whatever is thriving - flowers, herbs, or a mix of both. Some will be edible, others simply beautiful, all of them lovingly grown and thoughtfully arranged. A celebration of the seasons and the joys of a Petaluma garden. Pick up or delivery in Petaluma.
Enjoy 12 months of seasonal surprises from (Una Vida and Deviled Eggery volunteer) Lamar’s garden. Each month, you’ll receive a hand-picked bouquet of whatever is thriving - flowers, herbs, or a mix of both. Some will be edible, others simply beautiful, all of them lovingly grown and thoughtfully arranged. A celebration of the seasons and the joys of a Petaluma garden. Pick up or delivery in Petaluma.
Peruvian Lilies Bouquet in Heavy Glass Vase
$20
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This elegant bouquet features Peruvian Lilies—also known as Alstroemeria—beloved for their vibrant colors, delicate speckles, and remarkable longevity. These blooms will brighten your space for up to three weeks, slowly fading into softer hues as they age. Arranged in a beautiful, ribbed glass vase (medium size with satisfying heft), this bouquet is the perfect touch of quiet luxury. While not fragrant, the blossoms make up for it in charm and staying power. A beautiful reminder that beauty can last. Donated by Nora Parker, Valley Oaks Teacher
This elegant bouquet features Peruvian Lilies—also known as Alstroemeria—beloved for their vibrant colors, delicate speckles, and remarkable longevity. These blooms will brighten your space for up to three weeks, slowly fading into softer hues as they age. Arranged in a beautiful, ribbed glass vase (medium size with satisfying heft), this bouquet is the perfect touch of quiet luxury. While not fragrant, the blossoms make up for it in charm and staying power. A beautiful reminder that beauty can last. Donated by Nora Parker, Valley Oaks Teacher
⚡ Hand-Burned Double-Bit Ax by Eric Leland
$75
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This isn’t just a tool - it’s a story. Transformed from a forgotten find into a functional work of art, this restored double bit ax features stunning lightning-like patterns burned into the wood using a 12,000-volt electrical current. Each piece is one-of-a-kind and made with purpose: Eric donates 100% of proceeds from his work to community-focused causes like food security, refugee support, and climate action.
Perfect for display or putting to work, because sometimes, chopping wood is an act of resistance.
This isn’t just a tool - it’s a story. Transformed from a forgotten find into a functional work of art, this restored double bit ax features stunning lightning-like patterns burned into the wood using a 12,000-volt electrical current. Each piece is one-of-a-kind and made with purpose: Eric donates 100% of proceeds from his work to community-focused causes like food security, refugee support, and climate action.
Perfect for display or putting to work, because sometimes, chopping wood is an act of resistance.
Around the World Spice Box
$40
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by: Sonoma Spice Queen
Value: $65
Spice up your life (and your cooking) with this hand-selected gift basket from Sonoma Spice Queen. Packed with a vibrant variety of locally blended seasonings, this basket brings bold flavor and small-batch charm straight to your kitchen. Whether you're a home chef or just spice-curious, this set is your ticket to tastier meals - and a tastier Sonoma County.
Perfect for gifting… or keeping entirely to yourself. We won’t tell.
Donated by: Sonoma Spice Queen
Value: $65
Spice up your life (and your cooking) with this hand-selected gift basket from Sonoma Spice Queen. Packed with a vibrant variety of locally blended seasonings, this basket brings bold flavor and small-batch charm straight to your kitchen. Whether you're a home chef or just spice-curious, this set is your ticket to tastier meals - and a tastier Sonoma County.
Perfect for gifting… or keeping entirely to yourself. We won’t tell.
☕ $50 Gift Card to Aqus Café
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by: John Crowly
Value: $50
Whether you're fueling up with locally roasted coffee, enjoying a cozy breakfast, or catching live music with friends, Aqus Café is a beloved hub for connection and community in Petaluma. This $50 gift card gives you the chance to treat yourself (or someone else) to the welcoming vibes and delicious offerings that make Aqus a local favorite.
Support your tastebuds and the community spirit.
Donated by: John Crowly
Value: $50
Whether you're fueling up with locally roasted coffee, enjoying a cozy breakfast, or catching live music with friends, Aqus Café is a beloved hub for connection and community in Petaluma. This $50 gift card gives you the chance to treat yourself (or someone else) to the welcoming vibes and delicious offerings that make Aqus a local favorite.
Support your tastebuds and the community spirit.
Summer Harvest Basket from Fern Homestead
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by Tomi Henry of Fern Homestead, home of the REA Internship Program
Enjoy the freshest flavors of the season with this vibrant basket of produce harvested from Fern Homestead - an educational working farm and proud host site of the REA internship program. The basket is packed with a selection of peak-season vegetables, herbs, and eggs, produced using regenerative practices. From sun-ripened tomatoes to fragrant basil, this basket is a true taste of summer in Sonoma County.
Estimated value: $50
Donated by Tomi Henry of Fern Homestead, home of the REA Internship Program
Enjoy the freshest flavors of the season with this vibrant basket of produce harvested from Fern Homestead - an educational working farm and proud host site of the REA internship program. The basket is packed with a selection of peak-season vegetables, herbs, and eggs, produced using regenerative practices. From sun-ripened tomatoes to fragrant basil, this basket is a true taste of summer in Sonoma County.
Estimated value: $50
Succulent Candle Centerpiece
$20
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A living work of art from Lea Loux, this one-of-a-kind piece features a tin candle surrounded by a wreath of vibrant succulents. Designed as a centerpiece or accent for any table, it brings together softness and structure, light and life. Perfect for adding a bit of grounded elegance to your home or outdoor gathering space.
🪴 Donated by local plant artist, gardener, and REA supporter, Lea Loux
A living work of art from Lea Loux, this one-of-a-kind piece features a tin candle surrounded by a wreath of vibrant succulents. Designed as a centerpiece or accent for any table, it brings together softness and structure, light and life. Perfect for adding a bit of grounded elegance to your home or outdoor gathering space.
🪴 Donated by local plant artist, gardener, and REA supporter, Lea Loux
Penngrove Market Goodies
$45
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Show off your local love with this swag-filled basket from Penngrove Market! This generous bundle includes a Penngrove Market mug, hat, and t-shirt - everything you need to rep your favorite hometown store in style. Plus, enjoy a few hand-picked snacks straight from the Market’s shelves. Thoughtfully curated and full of neighborhood pride, this basket is perfect for any fan of the 94951.
🛒 Donated by Penngrove Market
💲 Estimated Value: $90
Show off your local love with this swag-filled basket from Penngrove Market! This generous bundle includes a Penngrove Market mug, hat, and t-shirt - everything you need to rep your favorite hometown store in style. Plus, enjoy a few hand-picked snacks straight from the Market’s shelves. Thoughtfully curated and full of neighborhood pride, this basket is perfect for any fan of the 94951.
🛒 Donated by Penngrove Market
💲 Estimated Value: $90
Jupiter Foods Surprise Grocery Gift Basket
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $100
A seasonal surprise from one of Petaluma’s most thoughtfully curated markets. Known for their commitment to local sourcing and organic ingredients, Jupiter Foods has put together a basket of culinary delights that reflect their values - fresh, flavorful, and rooted in community. The contents are a mystery, but you can expect a mix of pantry staples and special treats to elevate your everyday meals.
Value: $100
A seasonal surprise from one of Petaluma’s most thoughtfully curated markets. Known for their commitment to local sourcing and organic ingredients, Jupiter Foods has put together a basket of culinary delights that reflect their values - fresh, flavorful, and rooted in community. The contents are a mystery, but you can expect a mix of pantry staples and special treats to elevate your everyday meals.