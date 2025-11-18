Eat Pie + Shop 2025 Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
Six slices of each of the winning pies chosen by our celebrity judges. Must be able to pick up on December 7th by 2:45pm.
Half day camp session at Brooklyn's Playday art studio.
Box of four gluten-free, vegan, refined sugar-free donuts from Sixteen Mill Bakery.
Gift certificate to Brooklyn Farmacy ice cream parlor worth $25.
Gift certificate to L'Appartment 4F bakery worth $25.
Signed copy of food celebrity Gail Simmons's Bringing It Home: Favorite Recipes from a Life of Adventurous Eating, plus swag from her Emmy-award winning show, Top Chef.
Signed copy of food celebrity Gail Simmons's Talking with My Mouth Full: My Life as a Professional Eater, plus swag from her Emmy-award winning show, Top Chef.
Signed copy of cookbook author Odette Williams's Simple Cake: All You Need to Keep Your Friends and Family in Cake.
Signed copy of cookbook author Odette Williams's Simple Pasta: Pasta Made Easy. Life Made Better.
Ghia non-alcoholic beverage set which includes bottles of original and berry aperitifs and a 16-pack of spritz drinks in four flavors.
Butter cookie tin from local Vietnamese bakery, Ban Bè, plus a bag of ground coffee and a coffee phin (metal brewing filter), both from Vietnamese brewer Nguyen Coffee Supply.
