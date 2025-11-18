Parents And Teachers Association Of P S 29 Inc

Parents And Teachers Association Of P S 29 Inc

Eat Pie + Shop 2025 Raffle

Flight of Winning Pies
$5

Six slices of each of the winning pies chosen by our celebrity judges. Must be able to pick up on December 7th by 2:45pm.

Half Day Camp at Playday
$5

Half day camp session at Brooklyn's Playday art studio.

Sixteen Mill Sampler Donut Box
$5

Box of four gluten-free, vegan, refined sugar-free donuts from Sixteen Mill Bakery.

Brooklyn Farmacy Gift Certificate
$5

Gift certificate to Brooklyn Farmacy ice cream parlor worth $25.

L'Appartment 4F Gift Certificate
$5

Gift certificate to L'Appartment 4F bakery worth $25.

Signed copy of Gail Simmons's Bringing it Home
$5

Signed copy of food celebrity Gail Simmons's Bringing It Home: Favorite Recipes from a Life of Adventurous Eating, plus swag from her Emmy-award winning show, Top Chef.

Signed copy of Gail Simmons's Talking with My Mouth Full
$5

Signed copy of food celebrity Gail Simmons's Talking with My Mouth Full: My Life as a Professional Eater, plus swag from her Emmy-award winning show, Top Chef.


Signed copy of Odette Williams's Simple Cake
$5

Signed copy of cookbook author Odette Williams's Simple Cake: All You Need to Keep Your Friends and Family in Cake.

Signed copy of Odette Williams's Simple Pasta
$5

Signed copy of cookbook author Odette Williams's Simple Pasta: Pasta Made Easy. Life Made Better.

Ghia beverage set
$5

Ghia non-alcoholic beverage set which includes bottles of original and berry aperitifs and a 16-pack of spritz drinks in four flavors.

Ban Bè Butter Cookie Tin and Coffee Set
$5

Butter cookie tin from local Vietnamese bakery, Ban Bè, plus a bag of ground coffee and a coffee phin (metal brewing filter), both from Vietnamese brewer Nguyen Coffee Supply.

