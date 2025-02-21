EAT Silent Auction for Waihe'e Elementary School PTA

Certificate for dinner at DUO Restaurant at Four Seasons
$150
Starting bid
Enjoy premium steaks and local seafood at DUO restaurant at Four Seasons Maui at Wailea. Certificate for $250.
Certificate for dinner at Cane & Canoe Restaurant
$120
Starting bid
Cane & Canoe at Montage Kapalua Bay resort offers the best of Hawaiian cuisine with fresh, locally sourced ingredients from Maui and beyond. This oceanfront dining destination invites guests to savor expertly prepared seafood and meats in a truly unforgettable island setting. Certificate for $200.
Gift Card for Cafe O'Lei Maui
$30
Starting bid
Cafe O’Lei Restaurants is a locally family-owned and operated restaurant and catering business on Maui. The Cafe O'Lei brand is one of Maui's favorites for quality restaurants and catering on the island. Gift card for $50.
Gift Card for KAPA at Wailea Beach Resort- Marriott
$30
Starting bid
Ignite your senses with classic cuisine served with a modern twist at KAPA, the casual open-air bar, and grill in Wailea Beach Resort- Marriott Maui. Come for the casual restaurant fare and tempting libations, and stay for the stunning mountain, beach, and 'Ohi Pools views. Gift Card for $50.
Gift Card for Sweet & Salty Things Wailuku
$30
Starting bid
Sweet & Salty Things made by former Waihee School student. Enjoy delicious & homemade Guava, Lilikoi, and Mango butter and amazing cupcakes and tarts. Gift Card for $50.
Gift Card for Pizza Maddness
$18
Starting bid
Pizza Madness Maui is the purity and freshness of the islands, balanced with some old world perfection and quality (not to mention Kirk’s secret dough recipe). The way we see it, is life’s too short to settle for anything but the best, especially when it comes to pizza. You may have to compromise on the car you drive, the clothes you wear, even the people you hang with, but when you dine at Pizza Madness Maui, you will get the best the world of pizza has to offer. We simply refuse to compromise on our ingredients or service to our customers. Gift Card for $30.
Gift card for Teddy's Bigger Burgers
$15
Starting bid
Teddy's Bigger Burgers has been voted Hawaii's Best Burger since 2001! Try our Specialty Burgers up to 1 pound. Hand Scooped Shakes made with Locally Made Ice Cream. Gift card for $25.
Gift card for Teddy's Bigger Burgers
$15
Starting bid
Teddy's Bigger Burgers has been voted Hawaii's Best Burger since 2001! Try our Specialty Burgers up to 1 pound. Hand Scooped Shakes made with Locally Made Ice Cream. Gift card for $25.
Gift card for Tin Roof Maui
$15
Starting bid
Tin Roof Maui is a mom & pop shop owned by Top Chef finalist Sheldon Simeon and his wife Janice. It offers local Hawaiian food inspired by the rainy tin roof garage in Hilo, where they grew up. Food is one of our definitions of home and what we love. This is our humble beginning. This is our TIN ROOF. Gift Card for $25.
Gift card 808 Deli
$15
Starting bid
We have everything you are looking for in one place. A wide variety of local dishes, pastas, sandwiches, paninis, salads and more. Best eats in Kihei. Gift card for $25.
Hana Fruit Jellies
$13
Starting bid
Savor fresh Hawaiian fruits with a tropical twist on the French pâtes de fruits. These Maui Fruit Jewels are sweet morsels of sunshine are brimming with more than 50% pure exotic fruits.
On Maui, the road to Hana is the must-see tropical pathway to the island's prized rainforests. The Hana Collection is our must-taste, award-winning selection of candy jellies made from the classic tropical fruits synonymous with the island of Maui. This collection includes:
Passion Fruit (Lilikoi)
Mango
Guava
Pineapple
Banana
Papaya
Orange
POG (Passion Fruit, Orange & Guava)
Starfruit
No added food color or flavoring.
Net Weight: 6 oz. (172g)
Size: 24 Piece Box
Value $23
Short Bread with Hawaiian Fruit Jewels
$12
Starting bid
Our Shortbread with Hawaii Fruits are rich and buttery shortbread cookies, flavored with vanilla and feature our signature Exotic Fruit Jellies from Hawaii grown fruits as inclusions. 20-piece premium gift boxes.
Each box contains 5 different fruit flavors: Lilikoi Passion Fruit, Mango, Guava, Pineapple, and Papaya. Each shortbread is individually packaged for maximum freshness.
20 Pieces — Net Weight: 9.9 Oz.(280g)
Value $21
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!