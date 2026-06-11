Eatonville 3rd & 4th of July Celebration, 25th Anniversary Shirts

Celebrate a historic year for Eatonville and America with this exclusive commemorative T-shirt honoring the 25th Anniversary of the Eatonville Community Celebration & Fireworks Show and America's 250th Birthday.

Featuring iconic Mount Rainier, patriotic fireworks, and a vintage Americana-inspired design, this shirt captures the spirit of small-town pride, community tradition, and Independence Day celebration. Whether you're attending the July 3rd Community Celebration & Fireworks Show, cheering on the Fourth of July Parade, or simply looking for a keepsake from this milestone year, this shirt is the perfect way to show your Eatonville pride.

Printed on a soft and comfortable Gildan Softstyle® Navy T-Shirt with a bold red and white commemorative graphic, this limited-edition design was created exclusively for the 2026 celebration.