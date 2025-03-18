EATS AND TREATS FOR A CAUSE

The chicken platter includes 2 delicious side dishes and your choice of a bottle of water or a can of soda. Side options include Rice and Peas, Baked Mac and Cheese, and Mixed Veggies/Corn. Please specify your sides below. Premium sides are available for an additional charge and can be found as separate items on the menu.

The chicken platter includes 2 delicious side dishes and your choice of a bottle of water or a can of soda. Side options include Rice and Peas, Baked Mac and Cheese, and Mixed Veggies/Corn. Please specify your sides below. Premium sides are available for an additional charge and can be found as separate items on the menu.

More details...