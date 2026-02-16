Eau Claire HmongFest 2026

About this event
A friendly jamboree-style game to inspire, build connections, and allow the future generation of soccer players a chance to shine.
$150 Registration
$50 Deposit
$150 Registration
$50 Deposit
$50 Registration
$50 Deposit
$50 Registration
$50 Deposit
Competitive 7v7 OPEN TO ALL. Fees help cover ref cost.
Competitive 7v7 OPEN TO ALL. Fees help cover ref cost.
Competitive 7v7 OPEN TO ALL. Fees help cover ref cost.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!