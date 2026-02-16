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Hmongfest

About this event

Eau Claire HmongFest 2026

3456 Craig Rd

Eau Claire, WI 54701, USA

Youth Soccer (Saturday)
$10
Available until May 22

A friendly jamboree-style game to inspire, build connections, and allow the future generation of soccer players a chance to shine.

Men's Volleyball
$200
Available until Jun 5

$150 Registration

$50 Deposit

Women's Volleyball
$200
Available until Jun 5

$150 Registration

$50 Deposit

U18 Boy's Volleyball
$100
Available until Jun 5

$50 Registration

$50 Deposit

U18 Girl's Volleyball
$100
Available until Jun 5

$50 Registration

$50 Deposit

Soccer U9/U10 Competitive (Sunday)
$120
Available until Jun 5

Competitive 7v7 OPEN TO ALL. Fees help cover ref cost.

Soccer U11/U12 Competitive (Sunday)
$120
Available until Jun 5

Competitive 7v7 OPEN TO ALL. Fees help cover ref cost.

Soccer U13/U14 Competitive (Sunday)
$120
Available until Jun 5

Competitive 7v7 OPEN TO ALL. Fees help cover ref cost.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!