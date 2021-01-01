NOT AGAIN Spay/Neuter Event April 13-14

NOT AGAIN Spay/Neuter Event Maxwell, Texas by

Caldwell County Animal Coalition, CCAC

Citizens of Caldwell County: Dogs $135 and Cats are $75.00 ID required

NON-Citizens of Caldwell County & Rescues: Dogs $200 and Cats are $150 (our cost)



***PLEASE NOTE EACH PET MUST BE A SEPERATE TRANSACTION***





Rate includes vaccines with a state-required rabies unless an official rabies certificate hard copy is provided at check-in. Microchips are available for a suggested donation of $10.00 which includes a lifetime registration. In addition, we have a general donation option.

Thank you to Austin Dog Rescue, Animal Balance, Original Blacks BBQ & The Maxwell Social Club

Since November 2021, CCAC has provided low-cost sterilization to over 1200 animals in Caldwell County. Our goal is simple, to "slow the flow" of unowned and unwanted animals to the Lockhart and Luling animal shelters. Our purpose is to help people to be better stewards of their pets by providing low-cost services and education. We are grateful that you chose to be a part of the solution.

Thanks to you, our sponsors, and our dedicated volunteers, together, we are making a difference.



Please contact us at [email protected] or on our Facebook page #CCACtx Let us know if you would like to volunteer, we sure could use your help!

www.CCACtx.org

*We do not issue refunds