Logo
African American Advisory Alliance
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Alliance Ubuntu Sessions - 2024Q2

406 W 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766, USA

Ubuntu is an indigenous African philosophy and way of life that has been used for many centuries to shape, guide and maintain positive human interactions, relationships and well-being among African indigenous people and communities.


Join our next Session on Monday, April 8, 2024 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm, as we host another impactful gathering uniting leaders from local Black-owned and operated non-profit and community-based organizations, fostering synergy as we work within the community.


Bring your village building ideas and drive to uplift and expand our collective work.


This Month's Agenda includes:

 • Organization's Calendars (July-Sept 2024)

 • Pomona Connect Dashboard

 • Business Directory / Database


Thank you for your continued support to amplify all our voices and efforts and a special thank you to our Ubuntu Sessions co-hosts:

 • African American Advisory Alliance | @Pomona4As

 • Kabila Student Parent Community Union | @kabila_spcu

 • National Council of Negro Women | @ncnw_pvs

 • Pomona Inland Valley Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Project | @pivmlkjrp

common:freeFormsBy