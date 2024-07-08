Cyber Sailors Golf Classic Silent Auction

Great seats to see the NBA Champs! 2 "Center Six Loge" Tickets to a mutually-agreeable home game during the regular 2024-2025 season! Games are to a mutually-agreeable game and are subject to availability. Winner will receive code and contact email to arrange date. Value is $700.
Sunset Boat Cruise of the North River
$50
Starting bid
Join Captain Barry aboard this comfortable Grady White for a 3-hour tour of Scituate Harbor and the North River! Package is for 4 passengers, and includes snacks and beverages. Winner may choose date - weekday or weekend availability - and may adjust time to a morning or afternoon cruise with swimming at the Spit instead.
Golf Package
$50
Starting bid
This package includes a foursome at Widow's Walk for 18 holes, plus a gorgeous green and white "Chappy Wrap" blanket from the Welch Company! The 60 x 80 cotton fleece blanket alone is valued at $150.
Family Night Package
$25
Starting bid
This basket is chock full of family fun! Enjoy 4 movie tickets to Showcase Cinema; your choice of $50 in Crumble Cookies; and $100 to spend at the new X Golf in Hanover!
Tennis, Anyone? Pickleball, too!
$25
Starting bid
Winner will enjoy a private lesson with a pro at Scituate Racket Club for tennis or pickleball ($100 value). This awesome basket includes a pickleball set paddles and balls... and a tennis racquet + can of tennis balls!
Date Night
$20
Starting bid
This basket with wine, glasses, and a $100 Gift Card to Alba Restaurant is totally delicious!
Sea Salt Bundle
$20
Starting bid
Be among the first to sport this new hoodie by local designer Saltwater Prints! This soft, sand-colored hoodie in unisex size Large reads, " Saltwater Heals Everything". The folks at the Scituate Salt Cave will surely agree! Package includes a $50 gift card to use at the caves or shop in Scituate Harbor.
“Moon Tide” by Kat Hanafin, The Nautical Collection
$25
Starting bid
No one captures the essence of Scituate summer like photographer Kat Hanafin! This lovely photo of the walkway to Rivermoor Beach and the Spit is matted and framed in simple white. A great gift or keepsake for yourself, this one works well in any room.
Elegantly framed photo by Photographer Stacey Carvahlo
$35
Starting bid
Stunning floating mirror frame - 10 x 27 inches.
