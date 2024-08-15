Rainbow Prom Hawaii 2024- "Rainbow Renaissance"

🎟️ Rainbow Prom Ticket Details 🎟️ Date: October 25, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Venue: Capitol Modern- 250 South Hotel St., Honolulu, HI 96813 Validated Parking at Alii Place: 1099 Alakea Street Honolulu, HI 96813 Ticket Price: FREE for Hawaii High School Students or Equivalent Eligibility Requirements: Must be currently enrolled in a Hawaii high school or equivalent program. Ages 14-18 only. Important Notes: This is a drug and alcohol-free event. Valid student ID or proof of enrollment required for entry. Come celebrate your true colors with us at Rainbow Prom! 🌈

🎟️ Rainbow Prom Ticket Details 🎟️ Date: October 25, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Venue: Capitol Modern- 250 South Hotel St., Honolulu, HI 96813 Validated Parking at Alii Place: 1099 Alakea Street Honolulu, HI 96813 Ticket Price: FREE for Hawaii High School Students or Equivalent Eligibility Requirements: Must be currently enrolled in a Hawaii high school or equivalent program. Ages 14-18 only. Important Notes: This is a drug and alcohol-free event. Valid student ID or proof of enrollment required for entry. Come celebrate your true colors with us at Rainbow Prom! 🌈

More details...