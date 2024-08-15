Rainbow Prom Hawaii 2024- "Rainbow Renaissance"

🎟️ Rainbow Prom Ticket Details 🎟️
Date: October 25, 2024
Time: 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Venue: Capitol Modern- 250 South Hotel St., Honolulu, HI 96813
Validated Parking at Alii Place: 1099 Alakea Street Honolulu, HI 96813
Ticket Price: FREE for Hawaii High School Students or Equivalent
Eligibility Requirements:
Must be currently enrolled in a Hawaii high school or equivalent program.
Ages 14-18 only.
Important Notes:
This is a drug and alcohol-free event.
Valid student ID or proof of enrollment required for entry.
Come celebrate your true colors with us at Rainbow Prom! 🌈
