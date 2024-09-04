Heritage Women’s Resource Center 2nd Annual Golf Tournament

Name/Logo signage and banner as event sponsor. Space available for tent placement if desired. *** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Name/Logo signage and banner as event sponsor. Space available for tent placement if desired. *** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Event Sponsor and Tournament Entry
$1,250
Name/Logo signage and banner as event sponsor. Space available for tent placement if desired. Registration for team of four. Savings of $150.00 *** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Name/Logo signage and banner as event sponsor. Space available for tent placement if desired. Registration for team of four. Savings of $150.00 *** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
1st Place Purse Sponsor
$500
Name/Logo signage and banner as event sponsor. *** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Name/Logo signage and banner as event sponsor. *** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
2nd Place Purse Sponsor
$300
Name/Logo signage and banner as event sponsor. *** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Name/Logo signage and banner as event sponsor. *** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Closest to Pin
$250
Name/logo signage as Closest to Pin sponsor (1 available) *** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Name/logo signage as Closest to Pin sponsor (1 available) *** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Longest Drive Sponsor
$250
Name/logo signage as Longest Drive Sponsor (1 available) *** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Name/logo signage as Longest Drive Sponsor (1 available) *** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Hole Sponsor
$200
Name/logo signage at hole. *** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Name/logo signage at hole. *** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Team Registration
$400
Registration for a team of four *** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Registration for a team of four *** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Mulligan
$20
You may purchase up to 8 mulligans per team with a limit of 2 per person *** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
You may purchase up to 8 mulligans per team with a limit of 2 per person *** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!