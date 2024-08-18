2024 Powerhouse Fall 3 vs 3 League

3 vs 3 Fall League. Games will be played on Sunday afternoon for elementary and middle schoolers (D-League, ABA, and CBA divisions). High schoolers will play on Saturdays in the NBA division.
**Please note during the registration process that you can choose "other" from the drop down menu and not pay the 15% suggested donation. It is a suggestion only.**
3 vs 3 Fall League. Games will be played on Sunday afternoon for elementary and middle schoolers (D-League, ABA, and CBA divisions). High schoolers will play on Saturdays in the NBA division.
**Please note during the registration process that you can choose "other" from the drop down menu and not pay the 15% suggested donation. It is a suggestion only.**
Add a donation for Powerhouse Warriors
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!