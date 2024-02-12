Alliance Ubuntu Sessions - 2024Q1

Ubuntu is an indigenous African philosophy and way of life that has been used for many centuries to shape, guide and maintain positive human interactions, relationships and well-being among African indigenous people and communities.





Join our next Session on Monday, February 12, 2024 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm, as we host another impactful gathering uniting leaders from local Black-owned and operated non-profit and community-based organizations, fostering synergy as we work within the community.





Bring your village building ideas and drive to uplift and expand our collective work.





This Month's Agenda includes:

• Organization's Calendars (Mar-Jun 2024)

• Pomona Connect Dashboard

• Alliance Resource Wall





Thank you to our Ubuntu Sessions co-hosts:

• African American Advisory Alliance | @Pomona4As

• Kabila Student Parent Community Union | @kabila_spcu

• National Council of Negro Women | @ncnw_pvs

• Pomona Inland Valley Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Project | @pivmlkjrp