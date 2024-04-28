2024 Reel Rock in Joshua Tree

Reel Rock Finally Comes to JTree!





Join us for an exciting night of film, comraderie and swag! This event is a special screening of the Reel Rock Film Tour 18, and produced for the benefit of the climbing community of the high desert. This will be a 'donation requested' event and include opportunities for swag, popcorn, and Fun!





VENUE - Details Revealed Week of Event (it's in the town of Joshua Tree)

DATE - April 28, 2024

REGISTRATION - FREE with Requested Donation to cover venue fees and donation to FOJT







