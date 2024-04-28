Logo
Friends Of Joshua Tree
2024 Reel Rock in Joshua Tree

Joshua Tree, CA 92252, USA

Reel Rock Finally Comes to JTree! 


Join us for an exciting night of film, comraderie and swag! This event is a special screening of the Reel Rock Film Tour 18, and produced for the benefit of the climbing community of the high desert. This will be a 'donation requested' event and include opportunities for swag, popcorn, and Fun! 


VENUE - Details Revealed Week of Event (it's in the town of Joshua Tree) 

DATE - April 28, 2024 

REGISTRATION - FREE with Requested Donation to cover venue fees and donation to FOJT



