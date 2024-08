ST. DEMETRIOS DANCE GROUPS

Annual Dinner Dance Recital

With Performances by all dancers





Saturday, May 11, 2024

St. Demetrios Large Hall





5:30 p.m. Social

7:00 p.m. Dinner and Dance Performances

8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. - Glendi





Adults - $25.00 Youth 9-18 - $15.00

Children under 8 and registered dancers are free





Advanced reservations recommended.

RSVP to Maria Barbas at 206-794-5659 or [email protected]