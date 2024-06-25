2024 Sisters of the Dove Charity Fund, Inc. 10th Anniversary Legacy Gala

NOTE: LOOK TO THE RIGHT AND SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE INFO ON THE GALA. On behalf of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Psi Mu Zeta Chapter, we are excited to invite you to celebrate and partner with us as we approach a significant milestone. Our inaugural 2024 Legacy Gala will commemorate the 10th anniversary of our non-profit arm, Sisters of the Dove Charity Fund, Incorporated. Our theme for this year is “Empowering Purpose, Investing in the Future”. This momentous event will be held on November 16th at the Pine in Charlotte, NC. Our gala is not only a celebration of our achievements over the past decade but also a vital fundraiser to support our ongoing community service efforts and scholarship programs.

