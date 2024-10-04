Rescue 101 SAR Community Partner Program

As a member of the Lifesaver Circle, your generous support enables us to rapidly mobilize during emergencies, ensuring we have the necessary resources to save lives. This level provides the most significant impact on our operations and training efforts.
Perks:
- Premier logo placement on Rescue 101 SAR’s website and event materials
- Featured recognition on all social media channels, newsletters, and press releases
- Invitations to exclusive behind-the-scenes SAR training events and mission briefings
- VIP seating and speaking opportunities at Rescue 101 SAR events
- Commemorative plaque for your business
As a member of the Lifesaver Circle, your generous support enables us to rapidly mobilize during emergencies, ensuring we have the necessary resources to save lives. This level provides the most significant impact on our operations and training efforts.
Perks:
- Premier logo placement on Rescue 101 SAR’s website and event materials
- Featured recognition on all social media channels, newsletters, and press releases
- Invitations to exclusive behind-the-scenes SAR training events and mission briefings
- VIP seating and speaking opportunities at Rescue 101 SAR events
- Commemorative plaque for your business
Guardian Partner
$8,000
Valid for one year
As a Guardian Partner, your contribution helps protect those in crisis by providing essential tools and technology for our search and rescue teams. Your support is critical to sustaining our life-saving efforts.
Perks:
- Prominent logo placement on Rescue 101 SAR’s website and event materials
- Featured recognition on social media and newsletters
- Invitations to SAR training sessions and mission briefings
- Special recognition at Rescue 101 SAR events
- Framed certificate of appreciation for your business
As a Guardian Partner, your contribution helps protect those in crisis by providing essential tools and technology for our search and rescue teams. Your support is critical to sustaining our life-saving efforts.
Perks:
- Prominent logo placement on Rescue 101 SAR’s website and event materials
- Featured recognition on social media and newsletters
- Invitations to SAR training sessions and mission briefings
- Special recognition at Rescue 101 SAR events
- Framed certificate of appreciation for your business
Rescue Champion
$6,000
Valid for one year
By becoming a Rescue Champion, you help ensure that our team is always mission-ready with the equipment and training needed to respond effectively. Your support makes a difference in every operation we undertake.
Perks:
- Logo placement on Rescue 101 SAR’s website and event materials
- Recognition on social media and newsletters
- Invitation to observe a SAR training session
- Recognition at Rescue 101 SAR events
- Certificate of appreciation for your business
By becoming a Rescue Champion, you help ensure that our team is always mission-ready with the equipment and training needed to respond effectively. Your support makes a difference in every operation we undertake.
Perks:
- Logo placement on Rescue 101 SAR’s website and event materials
- Recognition on social media and newsletters
- Invitation to observe a SAR training session
- Recognition at Rescue 101 SAR events
- Certificate of appreciation for your business
Search Leader
$4,000
Valid for one year
As a Search Leader, you play a vital role in supporting search missions, helping us locate missing persons faster and more efficiently. Your contribution strengthens our ability to deploy quickly and stay on the frontlines.
Perks:
- Business name and logo listed on Rescue 101 SAR’s website and event materials
- Recognition on social media
- Invitation to observe a SAR training session
- Recognition at Rescue 101 SAR events
- Certificate of appreciation
As a Search Leader, you play a vital role in supporting search missions, helping us locate missing persons faster and more efficiently. Your contribution strengthens our ability to deploy quickly and stay on the frontlines.
Perks:
- Business name and logo listed on Rescue 101 SAR’s website and event materials
- Recognition on social media
- Invitation to observe a SAR training session
- Recognition at Rescue 101 SAR events
- Certificate of appreciation
First Responder
$2,000
Valid for one year
At the First Responder level, your support helps ensure that our team can respond immediately when disaster strikes or when someone goes missing. Your contribution directly funds our readiness.
Perks:
- Business name and logo listed on Rescue 101 SAR’s website
- Recognition on social media
- Invitation to Rescue 101 SAR events
- Certificate of appreciation
At the First Responder level, your support helps ensure that our team can respond immediately when disaster strikes or when someone goes missing. Your contribution directly funds our readiness.
Perks:
- Business name and logo listed on Rescue 101 SAR’s website
- Recognition on social media
- Invitation to Rescue 101 SAR events
- Certificate of appreciation
Emergency Supporter
$1,000
Valid for one year
As an Emergency Supporter, your donation helps us maintain operational readiness and provides critical support to our SAR teams during deployments.
Perks:
- Business name listed on Rescue 101 SAR’s website
- Recognition on social media
- Certificate of appreciation
As an Emergency Supporter, your donation helps us maintain operational readiness and provides critical support to our SAR teams during deployments.
Perks:
- Business name listed on Rescue 101 SAR’s website
- Recognition on social media
- Certificate of appreciation
Mission Sponsor
$750
Valid for one year
Mission Sponsor ($750)
Your contribution as a Mission Sponsor helps us cover the costs of one full mission deployment, ensuring we have the resources needed for a successful search.
Perks:
- Recognition on Rescue 101 SAR’s website and social media
- Certificate of appreciation
Mission Sponsor ($750)
Your contribution as a Mission Sponsor helps us cover the costs of one full mission deployment, ensuring we have the resources needed for a successful search.
Perks:
- Recognition on Rescue 101 SAR’s website and social media
- Certificate of appreciation
Community Ally
$500
Valid for one year
As a Community Ally, you help us stay prepared for local and regional emergencies, contributing to the safety and well-being of our community.
Perks:
- Recognition on Rescue 101 SAR’s website and social media
- Certificate of appreciation
As a Community Ally, you help us stay prepared for local and regional emergencies, contributing to the safety and well-being of our community.
Perks:
- Recognition on Rescue 101 SAR’s website and social media
- Certificate of appreciation
Safety Advocate
$250
Valid for one year
By becoming a Safety Advocate, your donation supports the ongoing training and readiness of our search and rescue teams, allowing them to perform at their best when lives are on the line.
Perks:
- Recognition on Rescue 101 SAR’s website and social media
- Certificate of appreciation
By becoming a Safety Advocate, your donation supports the ongoing training and readiness of our search and rescue teams, allowing them to perform at their best when lives are on the line.
Perks:
- Recognition on Rescue 101 SAR’s website and social media
- Certificate of appreciation
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!