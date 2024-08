Passover at Brith Achim

Thursday, April 25

6:00 PM

Join us for our annual Passover Seder at Congregation Brith Achim for a traditional service complete with a “Kosher for Passover” meal!

Adult members and their guests (13 and over). . . . . . .$20 per person/member

Adult non-member (13 and over) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $25 per person/non-member

Children (8 through 12) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $10 per person

Children under 8 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . no charge

It is imperative that reservations be made as soon as possible, but no later than Thursday, April 18, with your check made payable to Congregation Brith Achim.





We need volunteers from the Temple membership to help with setup, and cleanup. Please volunteer to help by calling Mike Packer at 731-4600 or clicking the volunteer box on our google form (brithachimva.org).

