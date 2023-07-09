Logo
Vanguard Alumni Association MoveIn 5k 2023

1795 Space Park Dr, Santa Clara, CA 95054, USA

 

Our 3rd annual 5k is back! And it's in person!


Come join us and celebrate DCI West weekend with a day of activities, engagement, and fun! 

This event was such a success the last 2 years, we were so excited to do it again in a different way. We can't wait to see people come together and support the Vanguard Alumni Association as we look forward to the corps return in the 2024 season.


Important info

  • What. Run, jog, or walk a 5K (3.11 miles) at your own pace.
  • When. Register now and run/walk on Sunday, July 9th, 2023.
  • Who. Anyone! Any age, alumni or not, are welcome to join us!
  • Where. At the corps hall (1795 Space Park Dr, Santa Clara, CA 95054)
  • How.  Buy a ticket here on this website.
  • Other details.
    • All registrants receive a limited edition Move-In 5k patch to add their collection.
    • A limited edition t-shirt is also available for purchase (while supplies last)
