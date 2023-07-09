Vanguard Alumni Association MoveIn 5k 2023

Our 3rd annual 5k is back! And it's in person!
Come join us and celebrate DCI West weekend with a day of activities, engagement, and fun!
This event was such a success the last 2 years, we were so excited to do it again in a different way. We can't wait to see people come together and support the Vanguard Alumni Association as we look forward to the corps return in the 2024 season.
Important info
- What. Run, jog, or walk a 5K (3.11 miles) at your own pace.
- When. Register now and run/walk on Sunday, July 9th, 2023.
- Who. Anyone! Any age, alumni or not, are welcome to join us!
- Where. At the corps hall (1795 Space Park Dr, Santa Clara, CA 95054)
- How. Buy a ticket here on this website.
- Other details.
- All registrants receive a limited edition Move-In 5k patch to add their collection.
- A limited edition t-shirt is also available for purchase (while supplies last)