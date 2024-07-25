CANCELLED - Sewing by the Sea II

Fall Retreat – Sewing by the Sea II

After cancelling the Fall Sewing Retreat in the Mountains, I started looking for alternatives for a sewing retreat. I checked the Wilmington NC area, and all the venues were so expensive that I would have had no one coming to the retreat. Based on the survey results, Myrtle Beach was a place some sewists wanted to return to. So, Sun N Sand Resort gave us a nice rate and other concessions to make it an affordable place to have our Fall Retreat on November 6-10, 2024. Sun N Sand Resort is an Ocean Front resort overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. It is in the heart of Myrtle Beach, within 2 miles or less of the main attractions. All rooms have coffee makers, microwaves, and refrigerators along with the normal hotel amenities. The Resort itself has complimentary parking, outdoor/indoor pool, a fitness center, laundry facilities, and direct beach access. Our room rate is $49.00 for Wednesday & Thursday and $59.00 for Friday and Saturday. The room is Ocean View with upgrades to Ocean view with efficiency an extra $5.00 per night, Ocean front with balcony an extra $10.00 per night, Ocean front with balcony and efficiency an extra $15.00 per night, Ocean view Suite an extra $25.00 per night, and Ocean front Suite an extra $35.00 per night. Our best rate will be if I can get 10+ rooms booked. A deposit of $115.00 will hold a reservation for you for Sewing by the Sea II but a reservation must be made at Sun N Sand Resort 2701 South Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach SC 29577; phone number 843.839.9375. Be sure to mention American Sewing Guild, to receive the group rate. Remember to make your hotel reservation after registering on Zeffy. Reservations need to be made by July 25, 2024, at 9:00 pm.





NOTE: Cancellation Policy. The $115.00 will reserve your space for the retreat. If we have a maximum number sign up and you need to cancel, a refund will be issued if the space is taken by another sewist.





Questions? Please contact Linda Wellnitz at 252.762.8321 or [email protected]