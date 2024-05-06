2024 Summer Team Camps

Please select and pay for each camp your player will be attending. Schedules and further information related to each camp will be communicated through Team Snap.
VARSITY/JV- Colorado Live Scholastic Showcase June 23-25
$39.38
VARSITY- Colorado Live Scholastic Showcase June 21-23
$39.38/player
*Cost is determined by number of players attending each camp. This amount may be subject to change.
Lower Levels- Gold Crown Team Camp June 13-15
$87.50
Lower Levels- Gold Crown Team Camp June 13-15
$87.50/player
*Cost is determined by number of players attending each camp. This amount may be subject to change.
VARSITY- CO Mines/Metro May 24-26
$75
Varsity CO MinesMetro May 24-26
$75/player
*Cost is determined by number of players attending each camp. This amount may be subject to change.
V/JV- CU Team Camp May 30- June 1
$90.63
Varsity/JV- CU Team Camp May 30- June 1
$90.63/player
*Cost is determined by number of players attending each camp. This amount may be subject to change.
VARSITY UNC June 6-8
$80.20
VARSITY- UNC Team Camp June 6-8
$80.20/player
*Cost is determined by number of players attending each camp. This amount may be subject to change.
Lower Levels Metro State June 7-9
$80.20
Lower Levels- Metro State Team Camp June 7-9
$80.20/player
*Cost is determined by number of players attending each camp. This amount may be subject to change.
VARSITY- University of Utah Team Camp June 10-12
$221
VARSITY- University of Utah Team Camp June 10-12
Current estimate is $260/player
Cost Breakdown:
$500 per team (8 players = $65 each, 9 players = $55.56 10 players = $50 each)
$50 per player per night (2 nights)= $100 per player
$65 meal plan per player (Mon-Dinner; Tues-Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner; Wed-Breakfast)
Total trip estimate is about $221 plus spending money for snacks, etc.
*Cost is determined by number of players attending each camp. This amount may be subject to change.
