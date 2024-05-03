2nd Annual Game Day 5K benefitting The GVTC Foundation

9836 Spring Branch Rd

Spring Branch, TX 78070, USA

Champion Sponsorship
$5,000
• Recognition as presenting sponsor • Large logo on event banner • Prominent placement of name & logo on event shirt • Logo on all marketing materials • Name recognition at the event—starting line shout out, during event and during awards • Opportunity to be a package pick up spot • Name on awards • Social Media Spotlight— Facebook Live at event • Logo on website • Registration for 8 race participants • Premium booth space on race day • Opportunity to include sponsor promotional items for runner bag
MVP Sponsor
$2,500
• Large company name/logo on the back of the race shirt • Large logo on event banner • Logo on course signs • Name recognition at the event—starting line shout out, during event and during awards • Opportunity to be a package pick up spot • Social Media Spotlight—join Facebook Live at event • Contest sponsor • Logo on website • Registration for 6 race participants • Large booth space on race day • Opportunity to include sponsor promotional items for runner bag
Grand Slam Sponsorship
$1,000
• Medium size company name/logo on the back of the race shirt • Medium size logo on event banner • Name recognition at the event • Logo on website • Registration for 4 race participants • Booth space on race day • Opportunity to include sponsor promotional items for runner bag
Touchdown Sponsor
$750
• Company name/logo on the back of the race shirt • Logo on event banner • Logo on website • Registration for 3 race participants • Opportunity to include sponsor promotional items for runner bag • Booth space on race day
Slam Dunk Sponsor
$500
• Company name/logo on $50 the back of the race shirt • Logo on event banner • Registration for 2 race participants • Booth space on race day
Knock Out Sponsor
$250
• Company name/logo on the back of the race shirt • Logo on event banner • Registration for 1 race participant
Vendor Spot Sponsorship
$10
Set up a vendor booth to promote your business
Alcohol Vendor
$1
Breweries, Wineries and distributors are invited to join our event to provide samples. In exchange for your products, GVTC will make a donation in your name to The GVTC Foundation and your brand will be included in event marketing pieces. Come promote your beverages for a great cause!
Add a donation for The GVTC Foundation

$

