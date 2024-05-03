2nd Annual Game Day 5K benefitting The GVTC Foundation

• Recognition as presenting sponsor
• Large logo on event banner
• Prominent placement of name & logo on event shirt
• Logo on all marketing materials
• Name recognition at the event—starting line shout out, during event and during awards
• Opportunity to be a package pick up spot
• Name on awards
• Social Media Spotlight— Facebook Live at event
• Logo on website
• Registration for 8 race participants
• Premium booth space on race day
• Opportunity to include sponsor promotional items for runner bag
• Recognition as presenting sponsor
• Large logo on event banner
• Prominent placement of name & logo on event shirt
• Logo on all marketing materials
• Name recognition at the event—starting line shout out, during event and during awards
• Opportunity to be a package pick up spot
• Name on awards
• Social Media Spotlight— Facebook Live at event
• Logo on website
• Registration for 8 race participants
• Premium booth space on race day
• Opportunity to include sponsor promotional items for runner bag
MVP Sponsor
$2,500
• Large company name/logo on the back of the race shirt
• Large logo on event banner
• Logo on course signs
• Name recognition at the event—starting line shout out, during event and during awards
• Opportunity to be a package pick up spot
• Social Media Spotlight—join Facebook Live at event
• Contest sponsor
• Logo on website
• Registration for 6 race participants
• Large booth space on race day
• Opportunity to include sponsor promotional items for runner bag
• Large company name/logo on the back of the race shirt
• Large logo on event banner
• Logo on course signs
• Name recognition at the event—starting line shout out, during event and during awards
• Opportunity to be a package pick up spot
• Social Media Spotlight—join Facebook Live at event
• Contest sponsor
• Logo on website
• Registration for 6 race participants
• Large booth space on race day
• Opportunity to include sponsor promotional items for runner bag
Grand Slam Sponsorship
$1,000
• Medium size company name/logo on the back of the race shirt
• Medium size logo on event banner
• Name recognition at the event
• Logo on website
• Registration for 4 race participants
• Booth space on race day
• Opportunity to include sponsor promotional items for runner bag
• Medium size company name/logo on the back of the race shirt
• Medium size logo on event banner
• Name recognition at the event
• Logo on website
• Registration for 4 race participants
• Booth space on race day
• Opportunity to include sponsor promotional items for runner bag
Touchdown Sponsor
$750
• Company name/logo on the back of the race shirt
• Logo on event banner
• Logo on website
• Registration for 3 race participants
• Opportunity to include sponsor promotional items for runner bag
• Booth space on race day
• Company name/logo on the back of the race shirt
• Logo on event banner
• Logo on website
• Registration for 3 race participants
• Opportunity to include sponsor promotional items for runner bag
• Booth space on race day
Slam Dunk Sponsor
$500
• Company name/logo on $50 the back of the race shirt
• Logo on event banner
• Registration for 2 race participants
• Booth space on race day
• Company name/logo on $50 the back of the race shirt
• Logo on event banner
• Registration for 2 race participants
• Booth space on race day
Knock Out Sponsor
$250
• Company name/logo on the back of the race shirt
• Logo on event banner
• Registration for 1 race participant
• Company name/logo on the back of the race shirt
• Logo on event banner
• Registration for 1 race participant
Vendor Spot Sponsorship
$10
Set up a vendor booth to promote your business
Set up a vendor booth to promote your business
Alcohol Vendor
$1
Breweries, Wineries and distributors are invited to join our event to provide samples. In exchange for your products, GVTC will make a donation in your name to The GVTC Foundation and your brand will be included in event marketing pieces. Come promote your beverages for a great cause!
Breweries, Wineries and distributors are invited to join our event to provide samples. In exchange for your products, GVTC will make a donation in your name to The GVTC Foundation and your brand will be included in event marketing pieces. Come promote your beverages for a great cause!
Add a donation for The GVTC Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!