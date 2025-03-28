S'more the Merrier - Family Camping - Best Family Deal
$170
2 Weekend Passes (Kids 16 and Under are Free) + Double Primitive Campsite***
PLEASE READ FULL DESCRIPTION BEFORE PURCHASE***
Weekend Pass includes admission to the event for 2 Adults Friday from 3pm-10pm, Saturday from 10am-10pm, and Sunday from 10am-12pm. Wristband received at the gate should be used for all 3 days.***
NO OUTSIDE FOOD AND DRINK ARE ALLOWED IN THE FESTIVAL AREA***
Campers are allowed to have personal food and drink at campsites***
Well behaved pets are permitted on leashes 6 feet of length or less. Owners are required to pick up after their pets.***
NO RVs - PRIMITIVE CAMPING IS TENT AND HAMMOCK CAMPING ONLY***
Double primitive campers are allowed up to 2 tents (or 1 hammock per person) and up to 6 people on a double primitive campsite. Primitive camping is first-come first-serve and sites are not assigned. Primitive camping has no electricity or running water access. Bathroom facilities are a 3-5 minute walk from the primitive camping areas. Campers will need to park and carry gear to sites.***
A few things to keep in mind when booking your campsite:
Check-in time for camping begins at 12:00 pm Friday afternoon. Please Observe Check In Time: Campers arriving prior to 12pm will be asked to wait before checking in and setting up camp. Feel free to enjoy the State Park while you wait.***
Check-out time is 2:00 pm on Sunday.***
Check-out time will be strictly enforced as there will be campers coming into the park on Sunday. All campers must be fully checked out by 2pm on Sunday.***
The state park has extended checkout time by two hours this year so that campers can stay for the music Sunday between 10am-12pm at the Loblolly Stage.***
The State Park is offering a 50% discount for campers that would like to spend the night Sunday. You will need to call Givhans Ferry State Park Office at (843) 873-0692 to make reservations and receive the discount.***
Firewood is available to primitive campers stacked near the entrance of the primitive campsite. Please take only as much as you plan to use each night and return any unused wood to the stack upon leaving for the weekend.***
FIRES ARE PERMITTED IN STATE PARK PROVIDED FIRE RINGS ONLY***
FIRES MUST BE THOROUGHLY EXTINGUISHED WHEN TURNING IN FOR THE NIGHT***
Quiet hours are 12am-8am please be respectful of other campers and keep the volume down after midnight. If you would like to keep the party going join us at the bonfire jam session near the Education Station shelter after the festival shuts down for the night. If you are a light sleeper be prepared with whatever you may need to sleep comfortably in a group camping festival setting.***
For more information follow the links in the registration email.***
By attending the Edisto Blackwater Boogie, including but not limited to festival activities, camping, and outdoor recreation, attendees acknowledge and accept all risks associated with participation, including potential injury, property damage, or other hazards inherent to outdoor environments and live events. Attendees agree to release and hold harmless the Edisto Blackwater Boogie, its organizers, volunteers, partners, and affiliates from any liability, claims, or damages arising from participation in the event. Attendees participate at their own risk and are responsible for their personal safety and belongings at all times.***
Campfire Crew Pass - Best Group Deal
$360
6 Weekend Passes + Double Primitive Campsite***
PLEASE READ FULL DESCRIPTION BEFORE PURCHASE***
Weekend Pass includes admission to the event for 2 Adults Friday from 3pm-10pm, Saturday from 10am-10pm, and Sunday from 10am-12pm. Wristband received at the gate should be used for all 3 days.***
NO OUTSIDE FOOD AND DRINK ARE ALLOWED IN THE FESTIVAL AREA***Campers are allowed to have personal food and drink at campsites***
Well behaved pets are permitted on leashes 6 feet of length or less. Owners are required to pick up after their pets.***
NO RVs - PRIMITIVE CAMPING IS TENT AND HAMMOCK CAMPING ONLY***
Double primitive campers are allowed up to 2 tents (or 1 hammock per person) and up to 6 people on a double primitive campsite. Primitive camping is first-come first-serve and sites are not assigned. Primitive camping has no electricity or running water access. Bathroom facilities are a 3-5 minute walk from the primitive camping areas. Campers will need to park and carry gear to sites.***
A few things to keep in mind when booking your campsite:
Check-in time for camping begins at 12:00 pm Friday afternoon. Please Observe Check In Time: Campers arriving prior to 12pm will be asked to wait before checking in and setting up camp. Feel free to enjoy the State Park while you wait.***
Check-out time is 2:00 pm on Sunday.***
Check-out time will be strictly enforced as there will be campers coming into the park on Sunday. All campers must be fully checked out by 2pm on Sunday.
The state park has extended checkout time by two hours this year so that campers can stay for the music Sunday between 10am-12pm at the Loblolly Stage.***
The State Park is offering a 50% discount for campers that would like to spend the night Sunday. You will need to call Givhans Ferry State Park Office at (843) 873-0692 to make reservations and receive the discount.***
Firewood is available to primitive campers stacked near the entrance of the primitive campsite. Please take only as much as you plan to use each night and return any unused wood to the stack upon leaving for the weekend.***
FIRES ARE PERMITTED IN STATE PARK PROVIDED FIRE RINGS ONLY***
FIRES MUST BE THOROUGHLY EXTINGUISHED WHEN TURNING IN FOR THE NIGHT***
Quiet hours are 12am-8am please be respectful of other campers and keep the volume down after midnight. If you would like to keep the party going join us at the bonfire jam session near the Education Station shelter after the festival shuts down for the night. If you are a light sleeper be prepared with whatever you may need to sleep comfortably in a group camping festival setting.***
For more information follow the links in the registration email.
By attending the Edisto Blackwater Boogie, including but not limited to festival activities, camping, and outdoor recreation, attendees acknowledge and accept all risks associated with participation, including potential injury, property damage, or other hazards inherent to outdoor environments and live events. Attendees agree to release and hold harmless the Edisto Blackwater Boogie, its organizers, volunteers, partners, and affiliates from any liability, claims, or damages arising from participation in the event. Attendees participate at their own risk and are responsible for their personal safety and belongings at all times.
Weekend Pass
$50
Weekend Pass includes admission to the event Friday from 4pm-10pm, Saturday from 10am-10pm, and Sunday from 10am-2pm. Wristband received at the gate should be used for all 3 days.***
NO OUTSIDE FOOD AND DRINK ARE ALLOWED IN THE FESTIVAL AREA***
Well behaved pets are permitted on leashes 6 feet of length or less. Owners are required to pick up after their pets.***
By attending the Edisto Blackwater Boogie, including but not limited to festival activities, camping, and outdoor recreation, attendees acknowledge and accept all risks associated with participation, including potential injury, property damage, or other hazards inherent to outdoor environments and live events. Attendees agree to release and hold harmless the Edisto Blackwater Boogie, its organizers, volunteers, partners, and affiliates from any liability, claims, or damages arising from participation in the event. Attendees participate at their own risk and are responsible for their personal safety and belongings at all times.***
Friday Only
$30
Friday pass includes admission to the event Friday from 4pm-10pm.***
NO OUTSIDE FOOD AND DRINK ARE ALLOWED IN THE FESTIVAL AREA***
Well behaved pets are permitted on leashes 6 feet of length or less. Owners are required to pick up after their pets.***
By attending the Edisto Blackwater Boogie, including but not limited to festival activities, camping, and outdoor recreation, attendees acknowledge and accept all risks associated with participation, including potential injury, property damage, or other hazards inherent to outdoor environments and live events. Attendees agree to release and hold harmless the Edisto Blackwater Boogie, its organizers, volunteers, partners, and affiliates from any liability, claims, or damages arising from participation in the event. Attendees participate at their own risk and are responsible for their personal safety and belongings at all times.***
Saturday Only
$30
Saturday pass includes admission to the event Saturday from 10 am-10 pm.***
NO OUTSIDE FOOD AND DRINK ARE ALLOWED IN THE FESTIVAL AREA***
Well behaved pets are permitted on leashes 6 feet of length or less. Owners are required to pick up after their pets.***
By attending the Edisto Blackwater Boogie, including but not limited to festival activities, camping, and outdoor recreation, attendees acknowledge and accept all risks associated with participation, including potential injury, property damage, or other hazards inherent to outdoor environments and live events. Attendees agree to release and hold harmless the Edisto Blackwater Boogie, its organizers, volunteers, partners, and affiliates from any liability, claims, or damages arising from participation in the event. Attendees participate at their own risk and are responsible for their personal safety and belongings at all times.
Ages 16 and Under
free
***MUST BE WITH AN ADULT TICKET HOLDER FOR ENTRY.***
Weekend Pass for anyone ages 6-16.
***By attending the Edisto Blackwater Boogie, including but not limited to festival activities, camping, and outdoor recreation, attendees acknowledge and accept all risks associated with participation, including potential injury, property damage, or other hazards inherent to outdoor environments and live events. Attendees agree to release and hold harmless the Edisto Blackwater Boogie, its organizers, volunteers, partners, and affiliates from any liability, claims, or damages arising from participation in the event. Attendees participate at their own risk and are responsible for their personal safety and belongings at all times.
Single Primitive Camping Site
$75
***Camping pass price does NOT include festival passes. Each camper must have weekend passes.***
NO RVs - PRIMITIVE CAMPING IS TENT AND HAMMOCK CAMPING ONLY***
Single primitive campers are allowed up to 1 tent (or 1 hammock per person) and up to 2 people on a primitive campsite. Primitive camping is first come first serve and sites are not assigned. Primitive camping has no electricity or running water access. Bathroom facilities are a 3-5 minute walk from the primitive camping areas. Campers will need to park and carry gear to sites. ***
A few things to keep in mind when booking your camp site:
Check-in time for camping begins at 12:00 pm Friday afternoon. Please Observe Check In Time: Campers arriving prior to 12pm will be asked to wait before checking in and setting up camp. Feel free to enjoy the State Park while you wait.***
Check-out time is 2:00 pm on Sunday.***
Check-out time will be strictly enforced as there will be campers coming into the park on Sunday. All campers must be fully checked out by 2pm on Sunday.***
The state park has extended checkout time by two hours this year so that campers can stay for the music Sunday between 10am-12pm at the Loblolly Stage.***
The State Park is offering a 50% discount for campers that would like to spend the night Sunday. You will need to call Givhans Ferry State Park Office at (843) 873-0692 to make reservations and receive the discount.***
Firewood is available to primitive campers stacked near the entrance of the primitive campsite. Please take only as much as you plan to use each night and return any unused wood to the stack upon leaving for the weekend.***
FIRES ARE PERMITTED IN STATE PARK PROVIDED FIRE RINGS ONLY***
FIRES MUST BE THOROUGHLY EXTINGUISHED WHEN TURNING IN FOR THE NIGHT***
Quiet hours are 12am-8am please be respectful of other campers and keep the volume down after midnight. If you would like to keep the party going join us at the bonfire jam session near the Education Station shelter after the festival shuts down for the night. If you are a light sleeper be prepared with whatever you may need to sleep comfortably in a group camping setting.***
For more information follow the links in the registration email.***
By attending the Edisto Blackwater Boogie, including but not limited to festival activities, camping, and outdoor recreation, attendees acknowledge and accept all risks associated with participation, including potential injury, property damage, or other hazards inherent to outdoor environments and live events. Attendees agree to release and hold harmless the Edisto Blackwater Boogie, its organizers, volunteers, partners, and affiliates from any liability, claims, or damages arising from participation in the event. Attendees participate at their own risk and are responsible for their personal safety and belongings at all times.
Double Primitive Camping Site
$100
***Camping pass price does NOT include festival passes. Each camper must have weekend passes.****
NO RVs - PRIMITIVE CAMPING IS TENT AND HAMMOCK CAMPING ONLY***
Double primitive campers are allowed up to 2 tents (or 1 hammock per person) and up to 6 people on a double primitive campsite. Primitive camping is first come first serve and sites are not assigned. Primitive camping has no electricity or running water access. Bathroom facilities are a 3-5 minute walk from the primitive camping areas. Campers will need to park and carry gear to sites.***
A few things to keep in mind when booking your campsite:
Check-in time for camping begins at 12:00 pm Friday afternoon. Please Observe Check In Time: Campers arriving prior to 12pm will be asked to wait before checking in and setting up camp. Feel free to enjoy the State Park while you wait.***
Check-out time is 2:00 pm on Sunday.***
Check-out time will be strictly enforced as there will be campers coming into the park on Sunday. All campers must be fully checked out by 2pm on Sunday.***
The state park has extended checkout time by two hours this year so that campers can stay for the music Sunday between 10am-12pm at the Loblolly Stage.***
The State Park is offering a 50% discount for campers that would like to spend the night Sunday. You will need to call Givhans Ferry State Park Office at (843) 873-0692 to make reservations and receive the discount.***
Firewood is available to primitive campers stacked near the entrance of the primitive campsite. Please take only as much as you plan to use each night and return any unused wood to the stack upon leaving for the weekend.***
FIRES ARE PERMITTED IN STATE PARK PROVIDED FIRE RINGS ONLY***
FIRES MUST BE THOROUGHLY EXTINGUISHED WHEN TURNING IN FOR THE NIGHT***
Quiet hours are 12am-8am please be respectful of other campers and keep the volume down after midnight. If you would like to keep the party going join us at the bonfire jam session near the Education Station shelter after the festival shuts down for the night. If you are a light sleeper be prepared with whatever you may need to sleep comfortably in a group camping setting.***
For more information follow the links in the registration email.***
By attending the Edisto Blackwater Boogie, including but not limited to festival activities, camping, and outdoor recreation, attendees acknowledge and accept all risks associated with participation, including potential injury, property damage, or other hazards inherent to outdoor environments and live events. Attendees agree to release and hold harmless the Edisto Blackwater Boogie, its organizers, volunteers, partners, and affiliates from any liability, claims, or damages arising from participation in the event. Attendees participate at their own risk and are responsible for their personal safety and belongings at all times.
Full Hook-Up Camper Site
$295
Camping pass price does NOT include festival passes. Each camper must have weekend passes.****
Full Hook-Up Camper Sites can accommodate up to 1 RV and one tent or 2 Tents(No RV) and up to 6 campers per site.***
Full Hook-Up Camper Sites are located in the loop campground. These sites have water and electricity available and restrooms and showers are located in the campground. Sites will be assigned prior to the event and will be tagged with campers' names to identify the assigned campsite. If you have booked a campsite with the State Park Thursday before the event or Sunday night after the event please please email [email protected] with your site info so that we can do our best to keep you on the same site throughout your stay.***
A few things to keep in mind when booking your campsite:
Check-in time for camping begins at 12:00 pm Friday afternoon. Please Observe Check In Time: Campers arriving prior to 12pm will be asked to wait before checking in and setting up camp. Feel free to enjoy the State Park while you wait.***
Check-out time is 2:00 pm on Sunday.***
Check-out time will be strictly enforced as there will be campers coming into the park on Sunday. All campers must be fully checked out by 2pm on Sunday.
The state park has extended checkout time by two hours this year so that campers can stay for the music Sunday between 10am-12pm at the Loblolly Stage.***
The State Park is offering a 50% discount for campers that would like to spend the night Sunday. You will need to call Givhans Ferry State Park Office at (843) 873-0692 to make reservations and receive the discount.***
FIRES ARE PERMITTED IN STATE PARK PROVIDED FIRE RINGS ONLY***
FIRES MUST BE THOROUGHLY EXTINGUISHED WHEN TURNING IN FOR THE NIGHT***
Quiet hours are 12am-8am please be respectful of other campers and keep the volume down after midnight. If you would like to keep the party going join us at the bonfire jam session near the Education Station shelter after the festival shuts down for the night. If you are a light sleeper be prepared with whatever you may need to sleep comfortably in a group camping setting.***
For more information follow the links in the registration email.***
By attending the Edisto Blackwater Boogie, including but not limited to festival activities, camping, and outdoor recreation, attendees acknowledge and accept all risks associated with participation, including potential injury, property damage, or other hazards inherent to outdoor environments and live events. Attendees agree to release and hold harmless the Edisto Blackwater Boogie, its organizers, volunteers, partners, and affiliates from any liability, claims, or damages arising from participation in the event. Attendees participate at their own risk and are responsible for their personal safety and belongings at all times.
Walk-In Private Tent Site
$150
Camping pass price does NOT include festival passes. Each camper must have weekend passes.****
Walk-In Private Tent Sites can accommodate up to 2 Tents and 6 campers per site.***
Walk-In Private Tent Sites are NOT accessible by automobile. Campers must park and walk all camping gear into the site from the parking area—approximately a one to two-minute walk. Walk in sites have water and electricity available and restrooms and showers are located in the campground. Sites will be assigned one week prior to the event and will be tagged with campers' names to identify the assigned campsite. If you have booked a campsite with the State Park Thursday before the event or Sunday night after the event please please email [email protected] with your site info so that we can do our best to keep you on the same site throughout your stay.***
A few things to keep in mind when booking your campsite:
Check-in time for camping begins at 12:00 pm Friday afternoon. Please Observe Check In Time: Campers arriving prior to 12pm will be asked to wait before checking in and setting up camp. Feel free to enjoy the State Park while you wait.***
Check-out time is 2:00 pm on Sunday.***
Check-out time will be strictly enforced as there will be campers coming into the park on Sunday. All campers must be fully checked out by 2pm on Sunday.***
The state park has extended checkout time by two hours this year so that campers can stay for the music Sunday between 10am-12pm at the Loblolly Stage.***
The State Park is offering a 50% discount for campers that would like to spend the night Sunday. You will need to call Givhans Ferry State Park Office at (843) 873-0692 to make reservations and receive the discount.***
FIRES ARE PERMITTED IN STATE PARK PROVIDED FIRE RINGS ONLY***
FIRES MUST BE THOROUGHLY EXTINGUISHED WHEN TURNING IN FOR THE NIGHT***
Quiet hours are 12am-8am please be respectful of other campers and keep the volume down after midnight. If you would like to keep the party going join us at the bonfire jam session near the Education Station shelter after the festival shuts down for the night. If you are a light sleeper be prepared with whatever you may need to sleep comfortably in a group camping setting.***
For more information follow the links in the registration email.***
By attending the Edisto Blackwater Boogie, including but not limited to festival activities, camping, and outdoor recreation, attendees acknowledge and accept all risks associated with participation, including potential injury, property damage, or other hazards inherent to outdoor environments and live events. Attendees agree to release and hold harmless the Edisto Blackwater Boogie, its organizers, volunteers, partners, and affiliates from any liability, claims, or damages arising from participation in the event. Attendees participate at their own risk and are responsible for their personal safety and belongings at all times.
Self Contained RV Camper Site
$125
***Camping pass price does NOT include festival passes. Each camper must have weekend passes.****
Self Contained RV Camper Sites can accommodate up to 1 RV Camper and one tent and up to 6 campers per site.
Self-Contained RV Camper sites DO NOT have water or electrical hookups. These sites are for RV campers that are self-contained without water, electricity, or sewer hook-up. Whisper Generators are allowed but must be shut down at 11pm. Porta pottys are located nearby and bathroom facilities are a 3-5 minute walk from the Self Contained RV Camper areas.***
A few things to keep in mind when booking your campsite:
Check-in time for camping begins at 12:00 pm Friday afternoon. Please Observe Check In Time: Campers arriving prior to 12pm will be asked to wait before checking in and setting up camp. Feel free to enjoy the State Park while you wait.***
Check-out time is 2:00 pm on Sunday.***
Check-out time will be strictly enforced as there will be campers coming into the park on Sunday. All campers must be fully checked out by 2pm on Sunday.***
The state park has extended checkout time by two hours this year so that campers can stay for the music Sunday between 10am-12pm at the Loblolly Stage.***
The State Park is offering a 50% discount for campers that would like to spend the night Sunday. You will need to call Givhans Ferry State Park Office at (843) 873-0692 to make reservations and receive the discount.***
Firewood is available to primitive campers stacked near the entrance of the primitive campsite. Please take only as much as you plan to use each night and return any unused wood to the stack upon leaving for the weekend.***
FIRES ARE PERMITTED IN STATE PARK PROVIDED FIRE RINGS ONLY***
FIRES MUST BE THOROUGHLY EXTINGUISHED WHEN TURNING IN FOR THE NIGHT***
Quiet hours are 12am-8am please be respectful of other campers and keep the volume down after midnight. If you would like to keep the party going join us at the bonfire jam session near the Education Station shelter after the festival shuts down for the night. If you are a light sleeper be prepared with whatever you may need to sleep comfortably in a group camping setting.***
For more information follow the links in the registration email.
By attending the Edisto Blackwater Boogie, including but not limited to festival activities, camping, and outdoor recreation, attendees acknowledge and accept all risks associated with participation, including potential injury, property damage, or other hazards inherent to outdoor environments and live events. Attendees agree to release and hold harmless the Edisto Blackwater Boogie, its organizers, volunteers, partners, and affiliates from any liability, claims, or damages arising from participation in the event. Attendees participate at their own risk and are responsible for their personal safety and belongings at all times.
Boogie Bucks
$6
Pay for drinks and merch credit in advance and save! 1 Boogie buck = One Adult Beverage/2 Non Alcoholic Beverages or $8 credit at the merch tent!
Official Boogie Tshirt
$25
Purchase your official T-shirt in advance and save $5/per shirt.
Pay What You May
free
***RV and Walk-in Camping guests are NOT eligible for the Pay What You May Option.***
The Edisto Blackwater Boogie is all about building community and we mean it! That's why this year we are introducing our Pay What You May ticket option.***
We want you to Boogie with us and don't want financial status to be a barrier to authentically connecting with community. We trust the innate goodness and honesty in people not to take advantage of this opportunity if they can afford to pay.
***Pay What You May passes are day passes for the festival and DO NOT include camping. If you wish to camp you will need to purchase a weekend camping option.
***The Boogie is a nonprofit event raising funds for an ADA accessible trail so we ask that you donate what you can to the cause using the donate option at the bottom of the ticket selection screen.
***Weekend Pass includes admission to the event Friday from 4pm-10pm, Saturday from 10am-10pm, and Sunday from 10am-12pm. Wristband received at the gate should be used for all 3 days.
**NO OUTSIDE FOOD AND DRINK ARE ALLOWED IN THE FESTIVAL AREA**
***Well behaved pets are permitted on leashes 6 feet of length or less. Owners are required to pick up after their pets.
***Please be sure to register all children that will be in attendance using the Ages 16 and Under ticket option.
***By attending the Edisto Blackwater Boogie, including but not limited to festival activities, camping, and outdoor recreation, attendees acknowledge and accept all risks associated with participation, including potential injury, property damage, or other hazards inherent to outdoor environments and live events. Attendees agree to release and hold harmless the Edisto Blackwater Boogie, its organizers, volunteers, partners, and affiliates from any liability, claims, or damages arising from participation in the event. Attendees participate at their own risk and are responsible for their personal safety and belongings at all times.
