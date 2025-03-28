2 Weekend Passes (Kids 16 and Under are Free) + Double Primitive Campsite*** PLEASE READ FULL DESCRIPTION BEFORE PURCHASE*** Weekend Pass includes admission to the event for 2 Adults Friday from 3pm-10pm, Saturday from 10am-10pm, and Sunday from 10am-12pm. Wristband received at the gate should be used for all 3 days.*** NO OUTSIDE FOOD AND DRINK ARE ALLOWED IN THE FESTIVAL AREA*** Campers are allowed to have personal food and drink at campsites*** Well behaved pets are permitted on leashes 6 feet of length or less. Owners are required to pick up after their pets.*** NO RVs - PRIMITIVE CAMPING IS TENT AND HAMMOCK CAMPING ONLY*** Double primitive campers are allowed up to 2 tents (or 1 hammock per person) and up to 6 people on a double primitive campsite. Primitive camping is first-come first-serve and sites are not assigned. Primitive camping has no electricity or running water access. Bathroom facilities are a 3-5 minute walk from the primitive camping areas. Campers will need to park and carry gear to sites.*** A few things to keep in mind when booking your campsite: Check-in time for camping begins at 12:00 pm Friday afternoon. Please Observe Check In Time: Campers arriving prior to 12pm will be asked to wait before checking in and setting up camp. Feel free to enjoy the State Park while you wait.*** Check-out time is 2:00 pm on Sunday.*** Check-out time will be strictly enforced as there will be campers coming into the park on Sunday. All campers must be fully checked out by 2pm on Sunday.*** The state park has extended checkout time by two hours this year so that campers can stay for the music Sunday between 10am-12pm at the Loblolly Stage.*** The State Park is offering a 50% discount for campers that would like to spend the night Sunday. You will need to call Givhans Ferry State Park Office at (843) 873-0692 to make reservations and receive the discount.*** Firewood is available to primitive campers stacked near the entrance of the primitive campsite. Please take only as much as you plan to use each night and return any unused wood to the stack upon leaving for the weekend.*** FIRES ARE PERMITTED IN STATE PARK PROVIDED FIRE RINGS ONLY*** FIRES MUST BE THOROUGHLY EXTINGUISHED WHEN TURNING IN FOR THE NIGHT*** Quiet hours are 12am-8am please be respectful of other campers and keep the volume down after midnight. If you would like to keep the party going join us at the bonfire jam session near the Education Station shelter after the festival shuts down for the night. If you are a light sleeper be prepared with whatever you may need to sleep comfortably in a group camping festival setting.*** For more information follow the links in the registration email.*** By attending the Edisto Blackwater Boogie, including but not limited to festival activities, camping, and outdoor recreation, attendees acknowledge and accept all risks associated with participation, including potential injury, property damage, or other hazards inherent to outdoor environments and live events. Attendees agree to release and hold harmless the Edisto Blackwater Boogie, its organizers, volunteers, partners, and affiliates from any liability, claims, or damages arising from participation in the event. Attendees participate at their own risk and are responsible for their personal safety and belongings at all times.***

2 Weekend Passes (Kids 16 and Under are Free) + Double Primitive Campsite*** PLEASE READ FULL DESCRIPTION BEFORE PURCHASE*** Weekend Pass includes admission to the event for 2 Adults Friday from 3pm-10pm, Saturday from 10am-10pm, and Sunday from 10am-12pm. Wristband received at the gate should be used for all 3 days.*** NO OUTSIDE FOOD AND DRINK ARE ALLOWED IN THE FESTIVAL AREA*** Campers are allowed to have personal food and drink at campsites*** Well behaved pets are permitted on leashes 6 feet of length or less. Owners are required to pick up after their pets.*** NO RVs - PRIMITIVE CAMPING IS TENT AND HAMMOCK CAMPING ONLY*** Double primitive campers are allowed up to 2 tents (or 1 hammock per person) and up to 6 people on a double primitive campsite. Primitive camping is first-come first-serve and sites are not assigned. Primitive camping has no electricity or running water access. Bathroom facilities are a 3-5 minute walk from the primitive camping areas. Campers will need to park and carry gear to sites.*** A few things to keep in mind when booking your campsite: Check-in time for camping begins at 12:00 pm Friday afternoon. Please Observe Check In Time: Campers arriving prior to 12pm will be asked to wait before checking in and setting up camp. Feel free to enjoy the State Park while you wait.*** Check-out time is 2:00 pm on Sunday.*** Check-out time will be strictly enforced as there will be campers coming into the park on Sunday. All campers must be fully checked out by 2pm on Sunday.*** The state park has extended checkout time by two hours this year so that campers can stay for the music Sunday between 10am-12pm at the Loblolly Stage.*** The State Park is offering a 50% discount for campers that would like to spend the night Sunday. You will need to call Givhans Ferry State Park Office at (843) 873-0692 to make reservations and receive the discount.*** Firewood is available to primitive campers stacked near the entrance of the primitive campsite. Please take only as much as you plan to use each night and return any unused wood to the stack upon leaving for the weekend.*** FIRES ARE PERMITTED IN STATE PARK PROVIDED FIRE RINGS ONLY*** FIRES MUST BE THOROUGHLY EXTINGUISHED WHEN TURNING IN FOR THE NIGHT*** Quiet hours are 12am-8am please be respectful of other campers and keep the volume down after midnight. If you would like to keep the party going join us at the bonfire jam session near the Education Station shelter after the festival shuts down for the night. If you are a light sleeper be prepared with whatever you may need to sleep comfortably in a group camping festival setting.*** For more information follow the links in the registration email.*** By attending the Edisto Blackwater Boogie, including but not limited to festival activities, camping, and outdoor recreation, attendees acknowledge and accept all risks associated with participation, including potential injury, property damage, or other hazards inherent to outdoor environments and live events. Attendees agree to release and hold harmless the Edisto Blackwater Boogie, its organizers, volunteers, partners, and affiliates from any liability, claims, or damages arising from participation in the event. Attendees participate at their own risk and are responsible for their personal safety and belongings at all times.***

