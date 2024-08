Join us for a conversation about the various questions that admissions professionals can face. What's the best way to... advocate for more team members? ... ask for a raise? ... navigate new school leadership? ... host the perfect admissions event?

Log on to share your thoughts, and to tap into the expertise of your fellow ISAAGNY colleagues.





SPEAKER: N/A. This session is structured as an open-ended conversation, facilitated by Natalie Alterman (ISAAGNY Executive Director).