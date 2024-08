The blessed nights of Laylat-ul-Qadr are almost upon us. The MWO is hosting our fourth annual Women's Qiyam Gathering. We are continuing that tradition and joining in collective prayer, dhikr and dua led by local women. We will begin at 11:30pm. We will be providing tea, coffee and some refreshments and ask that you bring a snack item to share.





8806 CR-535 S, Orlando, FL





For more information, please contact Rihab: [email protected]