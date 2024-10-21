Elks Thousand Oaks #2477 On-Line Silent Auction

2 Tickets for The Motels 1/17/25 at The Canyon - Agoura Hills 28912 Roadside Drive Agoura Hills, CA 91301-3304 THIS SHOW HAS BEEN RE-SCHEDULED TO 1/17/25. YOUR TICKETS WILL BE HONORED AT THAT NEWLY RE-SCHEDULED EVENT. For Questions Call 888-645-5006. One of LA’s original new wave bands, Martha Davis & The Motels scored big with hits including “Only the Lonely,” “Suddenly Last Summer,” “Total Control, “Mission of Mercy, “Shame” and “Danger” netting two gold albums. MTV videos did not kill this radio star with lead singer and songwriter Martha Davis winning Best Performance in a Music Video at the American Music Awards for her performance in the “Only the Lonely” video. With an 80’s revival now in full swing, Martha Davis & The Motels are back on the road pleasing their legions of fans. September 27, 2024 – Rescheduled To January 17, 2025 Opening set by “Carry On Band” Doors 6pm. Headliner 9:00pm $20 / $28 / $38 / $48 + applicable fees If you purchase a ticket at a table you are required to purchase dinner, and you must arrive by 7pm. Two Drink Minimum For All. Under 18 Must Be Accompanied by a Paying Adult. With regard and respect for the safety of our patrons no bags allowed unless they are clear and their contents are clearly visible. https://wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/events/the-motels-agoura-hills-sept-2024/

