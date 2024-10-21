Elks Thousand Oaks #2477 On-Line Silent Auction

LA Rams fan basket: 2L grey $90ea, 2XXL blue $80ea shirts, 2 grey hats $30ea, official Rams ball $400 https://www.ebay.com/itm/256156923872
Total ~$800
LA Rams fan basket: 2L grey $90ea, 2XXL blue $80ea shirts, 2 grey hats $30ea, official Rams ball $400 https://www.ebay.com/itm/256156923872
Total ~$800
Aperture Magnum Bordeaux Red Blend 2018 Signed
$60
Starting bid
2018
APERTURE
BORDEAUX RED BLEND
Estimated Value: $200
This amazing magnum of 2018 Bordeaux Red Blend is signed by the winemaker Jesse, this blend is carefully crafted from grapes, harvested and mailed immediately in the Alexander valley of California.
96+ pts - Erin Brooks, Robert
Parker's The Wine Advocate
2018
APERTURE
BORDEAUX RED BLEND
Estimated Value: $200
This amazing magnum of 2018 Bordeaux Red Blend is signed by the winemaker Jesse, this blend is carefully crafted from grapes, harvested and mailed immediately in the Alexander valley of California.
96+ pts - Erin Brooks, Robert
Parker's The Wine Advocate
Movado Womens Museum Classic Watch
$200
Starting bid
Movado Museum Classic Women's Watch - Swiss Automatic Movement, stainless steel strap - 3 ATM Water Resistance - Classic, Luxury Fashion Timepiece for Her - 32mm
Black faceplate with diamonds for the numbers. Original value: $1,095
Movado Museum Classic Women's Watch - Swiss Automatic Movement, stainless steel strap - 3 ATM Water Resistance - Classic, Luxury Fashion Timepiece for Her - 32mm
Black faceplate with diamonds for the numbers. Original value: $1,095
Tierra Rejada Golf Club Four (4) Complementary Greens Fee
$150
Starting bid
This certificate is for four (4) complementary green fees with cart fees included for Tierra Rejada Golf Club.
This is valid Monday through Friday anytime and on weekends and course holidays after 11 AM. Don’t miss this opportunity to play on this beautiful course!
Value: $320
Certificate valid through June 30, 2025
This certificate is for four (4) complementary green fees with cart fees included for Tierra Rejada Golf Club.
This is valid Monday through Friday anytime and on weekends and course holidays after 11 AM. Don’t miss this opportunity to play on this beautiful course!
Value: $320
Certificate valid through June 30, 2025
Los Robles Greens Golf Course four (4) complementary greens
$160
Starting bid
This certificate is for four (4) complementary green fees with cart fees included for Los Robles Greens Golf Course.
This is valid Monday through Friday anytime and on weekends and course holidays after 10 AM. Don’t miss this opportunity to play on this beautiful course!
Value: $380
Certificate valid through December 31, 2025.
This certificate is for four (4) complementary green fees with cart fees included for Los Robles Greens Golf Course.
This is valid Monday through Friday anytime and on weekends and course holidays after 10 AM. Don’t miss this opportunity to play on this beautiful course!
Value: $380
Certificate valid through December 31, 2025.
Aperture Wine Tasting Experience for Four (4)
$100
Starting bid
Value: $250
This certificate is for up to four guests for a complementary tasting experience at the Aperture Estate in Healdsburg, CA (Sonoma). Enjoy some top rated wines against the backdrop of the beauty of this wine region of northern California.
The certificate is valid Thursday through Monday by appointment through the contact information on the certificate.
Value: $250
This certificate is for up to four guests for a complementary tasting experience at the Aperture Estate in Healdsburg, CA (Sonoma). Enjoy some top rated wines against the backdrop of the beauty of this wine region of northern California.
The certificate is valid Thursday through Monday by appointment through the contact information on the certificate.
Elks Noble Fir Tree Value $200
$90
Starting bid
The winner will receive a beautiful noble fir Christmas tree From the Elks charity Christmas tree lot. This tree was generously donated by the Elks Thousand Oaks Past Exalter Ruler (PER) Association.
Value: $200
This tree can be picked up at our Christmas tree lot starting November 29, 2024. Delivery can be arranged as well. Please contact the phone number on the certificate.
The winner will receive a beautiful noble fir Christmas tree From the Elks charity Christmas tree lot. This tree was generously donated by the Elks Thousand Oaks Past Exalter Ruler (PER) Association.
Value: $200
This tree can be picked up at our Christmas tree lot starting November 29, 2024. Delivery can be arranged as well. Please contact the phone number on the certificate.
Elks Nordmann Fir Tree Value $200
$90
Starting bid
The winner will receive a beautiful noble fir Christmas tree From the Elks charity Christmas tree lot. This tree was generously donated by the Elks Thousand Oaks Past Exalter Ruler (PER) Association.
Value: $200
This tree can be picked up at our Christmas tree lot starting November 29, 2024. Delivery can be arranged as well. Please contact the phone number on the certificate.
The winner will receive a beautiful noble fir Christmas tree From the Elks charity Christmas tree lot. This tree was generously donated by the Elks Thousand Oaks Past Exalter Ruler (PER) Association.
Value: $200
This tree can be picked up at our Christmas tree lot starting November 29, 2024. Delivery can be arranged as well. Please contact the phone number on the certificate.
Fall Wine and Food Gift Basket Estimated Value: $125
$35
Starting bid
This beautifully crafted fall basket contains all the essentials you need for a cozy night at home. The basket contains Prosecco, red wine, plenty of delicious snacks and of course, $20 in scratchers! There is also a little fall pumpkin decor for your home. Generously donated by one of our members and assembled with great care!
This beautifully crafted fall basket contains all the essentials you need for a cozy night at home. The basket contains Prosecco, red wine, plenty of delicious snacks and of course, $20 in scratchers! There is also a little fall pumpkin decor for your home. Generously donated by one of our members and assembled with great care!
4 tickets USC vs UCLA at the Rose Bowl Saturday, Nov. 23
$300
Starting bid
UCLA Bruins Football vs. USC Trojans Football
Date: Sat • Nov 23, 2024
Venue: Rose Bowl Pasadena, CA
UCLA Bruins Football vs. USC Trojans Football
Date: Sat • Nov 23, 2024
Venue: Rose Bowl Pasadena, CA
Made with Love Kitchen and Breakfast Amore
$20
Starting bid
'-Kopiko Instant Cappuccino Coffee w/ Choco Granule, 30 Sachets 26.5oz
-Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies -26.5oz Nutella
-14.1oz Nesquick Chocolate Powder -Made with Love Towel and Pot Holder
-Heart Paperwate -Two mugs and a Love with a Heart mini serving plate
'-Kopiko Instant Cappuccino Coffee w/ Choco Granule, 30 Sachets 26.5oz
-Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies -26.5oz Nutella
-14.1oz Nesquick Chocolate Powder -Made with Love Towel and Pot Holder
-Heart Paperwate -Two mugs and a Love with a Heart mini serving plate
Porcelain Love Hot/Cold Mug & Dishes
$10
Starting bid
-Porcelain Tender Red Heart Jewelry Holder
-"You inspire me" Yello Heart Dish
-"How sweet it is to be loved by You!" Dish Replaced w Candle
-Porcelain Heart Travel Mug
-Porcelain Tender Red Heart Jewelry Holder
-"You inspire me" Yello Heart Dish
-"How sweet it is to be loved by You!" Dish Replaced w Candle
-Porcelain Heart Travel Mug
Yummy Candy & More! Hot Tamales/War heads/Whoppers/Takis/etc
$10
Starting bid
-4.25oz Hot Tamales
-War heads
-5oz Whoppers
-Good & Plenty
-Bigs Takis Sunflower Seeds
-Haribo Football Miix Party Size Candy
-Jack Link's Flamin Hot Beef Jerky
-4.25oz Hot Tamales
-War heads
-5oz Whoppers
-Good & Plenty
-Bigs Takis Sunflower Seeds
-Haribo Football Miix Party Size Candy
-Jack Link's Flamin Hot Beef Jerky
Delicious Candy & More! Hot Tamales/Beef Jerky/RedVines/etc.
$10
Starting bid
-4.25oz Hot Tamales
-6oz Good & Plenty
-3.6oz Sour Patch Kids Candy
-4oz Lady May Vegan Gourmet Gummi Teddies
-2.65oz Jack Link's Doritos Beef Jerky
-5oz RedVines Original Red Twists
-4.25oz Hot Tamales
-6oz Good & Plenty
-3.6oz Sour Patch Kids Candy
-4oz Lady May Vegan Gourmet Gummi Teddies
-2.65oz Jack Link's Doritos Beef Jerky
-5oz RedVines Original Red Twists
Shaklee Life Products valued at over $100
$50
Starting bid
-Shaklee Women's Multi+ Vita-Lea Diatary Supplement 120 Tablets
-Shaklee 13oz Snack Bar Toffee & Chocolate Crunch
-Shaklee 16oz French Vanilla Life Shake
-Shaklee Women's Multi+ Vita-Lea Diatary Supplement 120 Tablets
-Shaklee 13oz Snack Bar Toffee & Chocolate Crunch
-Shaklee 16oz French Vanilla Life Shake
Stephen Strasburg Autographed Baseball MLB Valued over $100
$50
Starting bid
James Spence Authentication (JSA) Stephen Strasburg MLB Original Autographed Baseball
James Spence Authentication (JSA) Stephen Strasburg MLB Original Autographed Baseball
Cat Lover's Meoalishish Mug/Bowl Set w/ a Cat Cookie Cutter!
$10
Starting bid
-Cat Cookie Cutter
-Large "I MEOW YOU" Cat/Kitten Bowl with "I LOVE YOU" Coffee Mug matching set
-Cat Cookie Cutter
-Large "I MEOW YOU" Cat/Kitten Bowl with "I LOVE YOU" Coffee Mug matching set
Holland Boone Sandcast Pewter Golf Tray
$20
Starting bid
Pewter Rounded Square Serving Bowl Dish
$20
Starting bid
Old Town Imports Pewter Rounded Square Serving Bowl Dish
Old Town Imports Pewter Rounded Square Serving Bowl Dish
Agenda 22" Green Skateboard with Yellow Wheels
$10
Starting bid
$50 Shopping Spree at Carly Jean Los Angeles
$20
Starting bid
Carly Jean Los Angeles is a capsule clothing and lifestyle brand that exists to help women simplify their closets and feel beautiful in every season of life.
https://www.carlyjeanlosangeles.com/
Carly Jean Los Angeles is a capsule clothing and lifestyle brand that exists to help women simplify their closets and feel beautiful in every season of life.
https://www.carlyjeanlosangeles.com/
Jennifer Leff Fitness 3 Personal Hour Long Training Sessions
$100
Starting bid
With over 24 years of experience in the Health, Nutrition and Fitness fields, Jennifer's mission is to empower her clients to change old patterns and limiting beliefs to love their body. She motivates her clients and provides them with the tools necessary for them to achieve their health and fitness goals. Also, Jennifer is a freelance writer and writes about incorporating a healthy lifestyle by promoting balance of fueling the body, exercise and loving who you are. Jennifer has worked with clients in spas, gyms, resorts and privately in her client's home. One of Jennifer's unique gifts is that she teachers her clients to become intuned with their body so that they can hear what their body needs to feel optimal and comfortable in their skin.
With over 24 years of experience in the Health, Nutrition and Fitness fields, Jennifer's mission is to empower her clients to change old patterns and limiting beliefs to love their body. She motivates her clients and provides them with the tools necessary for them to achieve their health and fitness goals. Also, Jennifer is a freelance writer and writes about incorporating a healthy lifestyle by promoting balance of fueling the body, exercise and loving who you are. Jennifer has worked with clients in spas, gyms, resorts and privately in her client's home. One of Jennifer's unique gifts is that she teachers her clients to become intuned with their body so that they can hear what their body needs to feel optimal and comfortable in their skin.
One Craniosacral Wellness Core Healing Therapy Session with Core Healing Physical Therapy, Tessa Waggoner, MS, PT, CLT Helping to relieve complex and chronic pain. Tessa continues following her passion for empowering healing with her study of Craniosacral Therapy at the Upledger Institute. This has added another dimension to her manual assessment and treatment skills. Tessa has a special interest in helping those struggling with complex and chronic pain conditions emphasizing a compassionate, holistic approach to decrease pain, improve energy, and improve function so that patients are able to do the things that are meaningful to them. She believes in spending time assessing and treating each body as a unique complex of interconnected systems.
One Craniosacral Wellness Core Healing Therapy Session with Core Healing Physical Therapy, Tessa Waggoner, MS, PT, CLT Helping to relieve complex and chronic pain. Tessa continues following her passion for empowering healing with her study of Craniosacral Therapy at the Upledger Institute. This has added another dimension to her manual assessment and treatment skills. Tessa has a special interest in helping those struggling with complex and chronic pain conditions emphasizing a compassionate, holistic approach to decrease pain, improve energy, and improve function so that patients are able to do the things that are meaningful to them. She believes in spending time assessing and treating each body as a unique complex of interconnected systems.
Sunset Hills Acupuncture - Microneedling & Red Light Session
$100
Starting bid
Microneedling and Red Light Session at Sunset Hills Acupuncture Our bodies are designed to heal themselves. Acupuncture is used to help the body remove energetic blockages that prevent it from doing its job. When the body’s energy (Qi) is balanced, blood can flow properly, hormones are regulated and inflammation is reduced. Located in: Rolling Oaks Plaza 77 Rolling Oaks Dr Suite 303, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 805-279-6583
Microneedling and Red Light Session at Sunset Hills Acupuncture Our bodies are designed to heal themselves. Acupuncture is used to help the body remove energetic blockages that prevent it from doing its job. When the body’s energy (Qi) is balanced, blood can flow properly, hormones are regulated and inflammation is reduced. Located in: Rolling Oaks Plaza 77 Rolling Oaks Dr Suite 303, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 805-279-6583
2 Tickets for The Motels 1/17/25 @ The Canyon - Agoura Hills
$20
Starting bid
2 Tickets for The Motels 1/17/25 at The Canyon - Agoura Hills 28912 Roadside Drive Agoura Hills, CA 91301-3304 THIS SHOW HAS BEEN RE-SCHEDULED TO 1/17/25. YOUR TICKETS WILL BE HONORED AT THAT NEWLY RE-SCHEDULED EVENT. For Questions Call 888-645-5006. One of LA’s original new wave bands, Martha Davis & The Motels scored big with hits including “Only the Lonely,” “Suddenly Last Summer,” “Total Control, “Mission of Mercy, “Shame” and “Danger” netting two gold albums. MTV videos did not kill this radio star with lead singer and songwriter Martha Davis winning Best Performance in a Music Video at the American Music Awards for her performance in the “Only the Lonely” video. With an 80’s revival now in full swing, Martha Davis & The Motels are back on the road pleasing their legions of fans. September 27, 2024 – Rescheduled To January 17, 2025 Opening set by “Carry On Band” Doors 6pm. Headliner 9:00pm $20 / $28 / $38 / $48 + applicable fees If you purchase a ticket at a table you are required to purchase dinner, and you must arrive by 7pm. Two Drink Minimum For All. Under 18 Must Be Accompanied by a Paying Adult. With regard and respect for the safety of our patrons no bags allowed unless they are clear and their contents are clearly visible. https://wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/events/the-motels-agoura-hills-sept-2024/
2 Tickets for The Motels 1/17/25 at The Canyon - Agoura Hills 28912 Roadside Drive Agoura Hills, CA 91301-3304 THIS SHOW HAS BEEN RE-SCHEDULED TO 1/17/25. YOUR TICKETS WILL BE HONORED AT THAT NEWLY RE-SCHEDULED EVENT. For Questions Call 888-645-5006. One of LA’s original new wave bands, Martha Davis & The Motels scored big with hits including “Only the Lonely,” “Suddenly Last Summer,” “Total Control, “Mission of Mercy, “Shame” and “Danger” netting two gold albums. MTV videos did not kill this radio star with lead singer and songwriter Martha Davis winning Best Performance in a Music Video at the American Music Awards for her performance in the “Only the Lonely” video. With an 80’s revival now in full swing, Martha Davis & The Motels are back on the road pleasing their legions of fans. September 27, 2024 – Rescheduled To January 17, 2025 Opening set by “Carry On Band” Doors 6pm. Headliner 9:00pm $20 / $28 / $38 / $48 + applicable fees If you purchase a ticket at a table you are required to purchase dinner, and you must arrive by 7pm. Two Drink Minimum For All. Under 18 Must Be Accompanied by a Paying Adult. With regard and respect for the safety of our patrons no bags allowed unless they are clear and their contents are clearly visible. https://wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/events/the-motels-agoura-hills-sept-2024/
2 Tickets for The Motels 1/17/25 @ The Canyon - Agoura Hills
$20
Starting bid
2 Tickets for The Motels 1/17/25 at The Canyon - Agoura Hills 28912 Roadside Drive Agoura Hills, CA 91301-3304 THIS SHOW HAS BEEN RE-SCHEDULED TO 1/17/25. YOUR TICKETS WILL BE HONORED AT THAT NEWLY RE-SCHEDULED EVENT. For Questions Call 888-645-5006. One of LA’s original new wave bands, Martha Davis & The Motels scored big with hits including “Only the Lonely,” “Suddenly Last Summer,” “Total Control, “Mission of Mercy, “Shame” and “Danger” netting two gold albums. MTV videos did not kill this radio star with lead singer and songwriter Martha Davis winning Best Performance in a Music Video at the American Music Awards for her performance in the “Only the Lonely” video. With an 80’s revival now in full swing, Martha Davis & The Motels are back on the road pleasing their legions of fans. September 27, 2024 – Rescheduled To January 17, 2025 Opening set by “Carry On Band” Doors 6pm. Headliner 9:00pm $20 / $28 / $38 / $48 + applicable fees If you purchase a ticket at a table you are required to purchase dinner, and you must arrive by 7pm. Two Drink Minimum For All. Under 18 Must Be Accompanied by a Paying Adult. With regard and respect for the safety of our patrons no bags allowed unless they are clear and their contents are clearly visible. https://wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/events/the-motels-agoura-hills-sept-2024/
2 Tickets for The Motels 1/17/25 at The Canyon - Agoura Hills 28912 Roadside Drive Agoura Hills, CA 91301-3304 THIS SHOW HAS BEEN RE-SCHEDULED TO 1/17/25. YOUR TICKETS WILL BE HONORED AT THAT NEWLY RE-SCHEDULED EVENT. For Questions Call 888-645-5006. One of LA’s original new wave bands, Martha Davis & The Motels scored big with hits including “Only the Lonely,” “Suddenly Last Summer,” “Total Control, “Mission of Mercy, “Shame” and “Danger” netting two gold albums. MTV videos did not kill this radio star with lead singer and songwriter Martha Davis winning Best Performance in a Music Video at the American Music Awards for her performance in the “Only the Lonely” video. With an 80’s revival now in full swing, Martha Davis & The Motels are back on the road pleasing their legions of fans. September 27, 2024 – Rescheduled To January 17, 2025 Opening set by “Carry On Band” Doors 6pm. Headliner 9:00pm $20 / $28 / $38 / $48 + applicable fees If you purchase a ticket at a table you are required to purchase dinner, and you must arrive by 7pm. Two Drink Minimum For All. Under 18 Must Be Accompanied by a Paying Adult. With regard and respect for the safety of our patrons no bags allowed unless they are clear and their contents are clearly visible. https://wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/events/the-motels-agoura-hills-sept-2024/
Conejo Valley Mattress - $300 off any king size mattress
$50
Starting bid
Conejo Valley Mattress 3200 E Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 805-494-4544 Carries several different mattress brands in a variety of sizes, including Custom Size Mattresses for RV's, Motor Homes, Boats and Antique Beds.
Conejo Valley Mattress 3200 E Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 805-494-4544 Carries several different mattress brands in a variety of sizes, including Custom Size Mattresses for RV's, Motor Homes, Boats and Antique Beds.
Conejo Valley Mattress - $200 off any queen size mattress
$40
Starting bid
Conejo Valley Mattress 3200 E Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 805-494-4544 Carries several different mattress brands in a variety of sizes, including Custom Size Mattresses for RV's, Motor Homes, Boats and Antique Beds.
Conejo Valley Mattress 3200 E Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 805-494-4544 Carries several different mattress brands in a variety of sizes, including Custom Size Mattresses for RV's, Motor Homes, Boats and Antique Beds.
Conejo Valley Mattress - Adjustable bed, any size, 1/2 price
$75
Starting bid
Conejo Valley Mattress 3200 E Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 805-494-4544 Carries several different mattress brands in a variety of sizes, including Custom Size Mattresses for RV's, Motor Homes, Boats and Antique Beds.
Conejo Valley Mattress 3200 E Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 805-494-4544 Carries several different mattress brands in a variety of sizes, including Custom Size Mattresses for RV's, Motor Homes, Boats and Antique Beds.
Eric Adler Content Strategy Graphic Design
$75
Starting bid
You are bidding on a consultation with Eric Adler Consultation Services. Your consultation can run the gamut from improving your company's overall efficiency, to polishing up your website.
Specialties: Website content and content strategy, graphic design, annual reports, business proposals, screenplays, advertising content, blogs, social media, newsletters.
Eric looks forward to meeting with you!
805.217.5888
You are bidding on a consultation with Eric Adler Consultation Services. Your consultation can run the gamut from improving your company's overall efficiency, to polishing up your website.
Specialties: Website content and content strategy, graphic design, annual reports, business proposals, screenplays, advertising content, blogs, social media, newsletters.
Eric looks forward to meeting with you!
805.217.5888
Mystery Gift Card Total Balance, minimally $50
$25
Starting bid
$25 Trader Joe's, $25 Cheesecake Factory & Unknown Value for Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company Gift Cards
$25 Trader Joe's, $25 Cheesecake Factory & Unknown Value for Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company Gift Cards
StemWave VC Initial Evaluation & 1st Treatment GC $274 Value
$100
Starting bid
StemWave Ventura Initial Evaluation ($49) & 1st Treatment ($225) Gift Certificate valued at $274
Dr. Hesu Whitten, DC
5755 Valentine Rd. #400, Ventura, CA 93003
805-701-7033
Benefits of StemWave Treatment
Why StemWave is becoming the go-to option for non-invasive pain relief...
Non-Invasive & Drug-Free: Powerful treatment option without invasive procedures or medications.
Natural Healing: StemWave helps activate and recruit dormant cells to heal and repair naturally.
Decrease Inflammation: Helps to reduce pain and increase range of motion
Increase Circulation: Important for recruiting cells and healing agents to an injured area.
Quick Treatments: Treatments are performed in less than 10-minutes.
No Recovery Time: Unlike invasive procedures, there is no downtime necessary after each visit.
No Negative Side-Effects: StemWave offers a safe treatment option, without the risk of side-effects.
StemWave Ventura Initial Evaluation ($49) & 1st Treatment ($225) Gift Certificate valued at $274
Dr. Hesu Whitten, DC
5755 Valentine Rd. #400, Ventura, CA 93003
805-701-7033
Benefits of StemWave Treatment
Why StemWave is becoming the go-to option for non-invasive pain relief...
Non-Invasive & Drug-Free: Powerful treatment option without invasive procedures or medications.
Natural Healing: StemWave helps activate and recruit dormant cells to heal and repair naturally.
Decrease Inflammation: Helps to reduce pain and increase range of motion
Increase Circulation: Important for recruiting cells and healing agents to an injured area.
Quick Treatments: Treatments are performed in less than 10-minutes.
No Recovery Time: Unlike invasive procedures, there is no downtime necessary after each visit.
No Negative Side-Effects: StemWave offers a safe treatment option, without the risk of side-effects.
Stretchlab
$50
Starting bid
Gift certificate for Stretch Lab Westlake Village for an amazing service! One on One assisted stretches. 25-minute session
Value: $219
960 Westlake Blvd.
Westlake Village, CA
Gift certificate for Stretch Lab Westlake Village for an amazing service! One on One assisted stretches. 25-minute session
Value: $219
960 Westlake Blvd.
Westlake Village, CA
Stretch Lab 25 minute session
$50
Starting bid
Gift certificate for Stretch Lab Westlake Village for an amazing service! One on One assisted stretches. 25-minute session.
Value: $219
960 Westlake Blvd.
Westlake Village, CA
Gift certificate for Stretch Lab Westlake Village for an amazing service! One on One assisted stretches. 25-minute session.
Value: $219
960 Westlake Blvd.
Westlake Village, CA
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!