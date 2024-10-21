Sales closed

Elks Thousand Oaks #2477 On-Line Silent Auction

Pick-up location

158 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

LA Ram's Gift Basket - $800 Estimated Value item
LA Ram's Gift Basket - $800 Estimated Value
$325

Starting bid

LA Rams fan basket: 2L grey $90ea, 2XXL blue $80ea shirts, 2 grey hats $30ea, official Rams ball $400 https://www.ebay.com/itm/256156923872 Total ~$800
Aperture Magnum Bordeaux Red Blend 2018 Signed
$60

Starting bid

2018 APERTURE BORDEAUX RED BLEND Estimated Value: $200 This amazing magnum of 2018 Bordeaux Red Blend is signed by the winemaker Jesse, this blend is carefully crafted from grapes, harvested and mailed immediately in the Alexander valley of California. 96+ pts - Erin Brooks, Robert Parker's The Wine Advocate
Movado Womens Museum Classic Watch item
Movado Womens Museum Classic Watch
$200

Starting bid

Movado Museum Classic Women's Watch - Swiss Automatic Movement, stainless steel strap - 3 ATM Water Resistance - Classic, Luxury Fashion Timepiece for Her - 32mm Black faceplate with diamonds for the numbers. Original value: $1,095
Tierra Rejada Golf Club Four (4) Complementary Greens Fee
$150

Starting bid

This certificate is for four (4) complementary green fees with cart fees included for Tierra Rejada Golf Club. This is valid Monday through Friday anytime and on weekends and course holidays after 11 AM. Don’t miss this opportunity to play on this beautiful course! Value: $320 Certificate valid through June 30, 2025
Los Robles Greens Golf Course four (4) complementary greens item
Los Robles Greens Golf Course four (4) complementary greens
$160

Starting bid

This certificate is for four (4) complementary green fees with cart fees included for Los Robles Greens Golf Course. This is valid Monday through Friday anytime and on weekends and course holidays after 10 AM. Don’t miss this opportunity to play on this beautiful course! Value: $380 Certificate valid through December 31, 2025.
Aperture Wine Tasting Experience for Four (4) item
Aperture Wine Tasting Experience for Four (4)
$100

Starting bid

Value: $250 This certificate is for up to four guests for a complementary tasting experience at the Aperture Estate in Healdsburg, CA (Sonoma). Enjoy some top rated wines against the backdrop of the beauty of this wine region of northern California. The certificate is valid Thursday through Monday by appointment through the contact information on the certificate.
Elks Noble Fir Tree Value $200 item
Elks Noble Fir Tree Value $200
$90

Starting bid

The winner will receive a beautiful noble fir Christmas tree From the Elks charity Christmas tree lot. This tree was generously donated by the Elks Thousand Oaks Past Exalter Ruler (PER) Association. Value: $200 This tree can be picked up at our Christmas tree lot starting November 29, 2024. Delivery can be arranged as well. Please contact the phone number on the certificate.
Elks Nordmann Fir Tree Value $200 item
Elks Nordmann Fir Tree Value $200
$90

Starting bid

The winner will receive a beautiful noble fir Christmas tree From the Elks charity Christmas tree lot. This tree was generously donated by the Elks Thousand Oaks Past Exalter Ruler (PER) Association. Value: $200 This tree can be picked up at our Christmas tree lot starting November 29, 2024. Delivery can be arranged as well. Please contact the phone number on the certificate.
Fall Wine and Food Gift Basket Estimated Value: $125 item
Fall Wine and Food Gift Basket Estimated Value: $125
$35

Starting bid

This beautifully crafted fall basket contains all the essentials you need for a cozy night at home. The basket contains Prosecco, red wine, plenty of delicious snacks and of course, $20 in scratchers! There is also a little fall pumpkin decor for your home. Generously donated by one of our members and assembled with great care!
4 tickets USC vs UCLA at the Rose Bowl Saturday, Nov. 23 item
4 tickets USC vs UCLA at the Rose Bowl Saturday, Nov. 23
$300

Starting bid

UCLA Bruins Football vs. USC Trojans Football Date: Sat • Nov 23, 2024 Venue: Rose Bowl Pasadena, CA
Made with Love Kitchen and Breakfast Amore item
Made with Love Kitchen and Breakfast Amore
$20

Starting bid

'-Kopiko Instant Cappuccino Coffee w/ Choco Granule, 30 Sachets 26.5oz -Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies -26.5oz Nutella -14.1oz Nesquick Chocolate Powder -Made with Love Towel and Pot Holder -Heart Paperwate -Two mugs and a Love with a Heart mini serving plate
Porcelain Love Hot/Cold Mug & Dishes item
Porcelain Love Hot/Cold Mug & Dishes
$10

Starting bid

-Porcelain Tender Red Heart Jewelry Holder -"You inspire me" Yello Heart Dish -"How sweet it is to be loved by You!" Dish Replaced w Candle -Porcelain Heart Travel Mug
Yummy Candy & More! Hot Tamales/War heads/Whoppers/Takis/etc item
Yummy Candy & More! Hot Tamales/War heads/Whoppers/Takis/etc
$10

Starting bid

-4.25oz Hot Tamales -War heads -5oz Whoppers -Good & Plenty -Bigs Takis Sunflower Seeds -Haribo Football Miix Party Size Candy -Jack Link's Flamin Hot Beef Jerky
Delicious Candy & More! Hot Tamales/Beef Jerky/RedVines/etc. item
Delicious Candy & More! Hot Tamales/Beef Jerky/RedVines/etc.
$10

Starting bid

-4.25oz Hot Tamales -6oz Good & Plenty -3.6oz Sour Patch Kids Candy -4oz Lady May Vegan Gourmet Gummi Teddies -2.65oz Jack Link's Doritos Beef Jerky -5oz RedVines Original Red Twists
Shaklee Life Products valued at over $100 item
Shaklee Life Products valued at over $100
$50

Starting bid

-Shaklee Women's Multi+ Vita-Lea Diatary Supplement 120 Tablets -Shaklee 13oz Snack Bar Toffee & Chocolate Crunch -Shaklee 16oz French Vanilla Life Shake
Stephen Strasburg Autographed Baseball MLB Valued over $100
$50

Starting bid

James Spence Authentication (JSA) Stephen Strasburg MLB Original Autographed Baseball
Cat Lover's Meoalishish Mug/Bowl Set w/ a Cat Cookie Cutter! item
Cat Lover's Meoalishish Mug/Bowl Set w/ a Cat Cookie Cutter!
$10

Starting bid

-Cat Cookie Cutter -Large "I MEOW YOU" Cat/Kitten Bowl with "I LOVE YOU" Coffee Mug matching set
Holland Boone Sandcast Pewter Golf Tray item
Holland Boone Sandcast Pewter Golf Tray
$20

Starting bid

Pewter Rounded Square Serving Bowl Dish item
Pewter Rounded Square Serving Bowl Dish
$20

Starting bid

Old Town Imports Pewter Rounded Square Serving Bowl Dish
Agenda 22" Green Skateboard with Yellow Wheels item
Agenda 22" Green Skateboard with Yellow Wheels
$10

Starting bid

$50 Shopping Spree at Carly Jean Los Angeles item
$50 Shopping Spree at Carly Jean Los Angeles
$20

Starting bid

Carly Jean Los Angeles is a capsule clothing and lifestyle brand that exists to help women simplify their closets and feel beautiful in every season of life. https://www.carlyjeanlosangeles.com/
Jennifer Leff Fitness 3 Personal Hour Long Training Sessions item
Jennifer Leff Fitness 3 Personal Hour Long Training Sessions
$100

Starting bid

With over 24 years of experience in the Health, Nutrition and Fitness fields, Jennifer's mission is to empower her clients to change old patterns and limiting beliefs to love their body. She motivates her clients and provides them with the tools necessary for them to achieve their health and fitness goals. Also, Jennifer is a freelance writer and writes about incorporating a healthy lifestyle by promoting balance of fueling the body, exercise and loving who you are. Jennifer has worked with clients in spas, gyms, resorts and privately in her client's home. One of Jennifer's unique gifts is that she teachers her clients to become intuned with their body so that they can hear what their body needs to feel optimal and comfortable in their skin.
Craniosacral Wellness Core Healing Therapy w/ Tessa Waggoner item
Craniosacral Wellness Core Healing Therapy w/ Tessa Waggoner
$50

Starting bid

One Craniosacral Wellness Core Healing Therapy Session with Core Healing Physical Therapy, Tessa Waggoner, MS, PT, CLT Helping to relieve complex and chronic pain. Tessa continues following her passion for empowering healing with her study of Craniosacral Therapy at the Upledger Institute. This has added another dimension to her manual assessment and treatment skills. Tessa has a special interest in helping those struggling with complex and chronic pain conditions emphasizing a compassionate, holistic approach to decrease pain, improve energy, and improve function so that patients are able to do the things that are meaningful to them. She believes in spending time assessing and treating each body as a unique complex of interconnected systems.
Sunset Hills Acupuncture - Microneedling & Red Light Session item
Sunset Hills Acupuncture - Microneedling & Red Light Session
$100

Starting bid

Microneedling and Red Light Session at Sunset Hills Acupuncture Our bodies are designed to heal themselves. Acupuncture is used to help the body remove energetic blockages that prevent it from doing its job. When the body’s energy (Qi) is balanced, blood can flow properly, hormones are regulated and inflammation is reduced. Located in: Rolling Oaks Plaza 77 Rolling Oaks Dr Suite 303, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 805-279-6583
Sunset Hills Acupuncture - Acupuncture Initial Consult, $150 item
Sunset Hills Acupuncture - Acupuncture Initial Consult, $150
$50

Starting bid

2 Tickets for The Motels 1/17/25 @ The Canyon - Agoura Hills
$20

Starting bid

2 Tickets for The Motels 1/17/25 at The Canyon - Agoura Hills 28912 Roadside Drive Agoura Hills, CA 91301-3304 THIS SHOW HAS BEEN RE-SCHEDULED TO 1/17/25. YOUR TICKETS WILL BE HONORED AT THAT NEWLY RE-SCHEDULED EVENT. For Questions Call 888-645-5006. One of LA’s original new wave bands, Martha Davis & The Motels scored big with hits including “Only the Lonely,” “Suddenly Last Summer,” “Total Control, “Mission of Mercy, “Shame” and “Danger” netting two gold albums. MTV videos did not kill this radio star with lead singer and songwriter Martha Davis winning Best Performance in a Music Video at the American Music Awards for her performance in the “Only the Lonely” video. With an 80’s revival now in full swing, Martha Davis & The Motels are back on the road pleasing their legions of fans. September 27, 2024 – Rescheduled To January 17, 2025 Opening set by “Carry On Band” Doors 6pm. Headliner 9:00pm $20 / $28 / $38 / $48 + applicable fees If you purchase a ticket at a table you are required to purchase dinner, and you must arrive by 7pm. Two Drink Minimum For All. Under 18 Must Be Accompanied by a Paying Adult. With regard and respect for the safety of our patrons no bags allowed unless they are clear and their contents are clearly visible. https://wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/events/the-motels-agoura-hills-sept-2024/
2 Tickets for The Motels 1/17/25 @ The Canyon - Agoura Hills
$20

Starting bid

2 Tickets for The Motels 1/17/25 at The Canyon - Agoura Hills 28912 Roadside Drive Agoura Hills, CA 91301-3304 THIS SHOW HAS BEEN RE-SCHEDULED TO 1/17/25. YOUR TICKETS WILL BE HONORED AT THAT NEWLY RE-SCHEDULED EVENT. For Questions Call 888-645-5006. One of LA’s original new wave bands, Martha Davis & The Motels scored big with hits including “Only the Lonely,” “Suddenly Last Summer,” “Total Control, “Mission of Mercy, “Shame” and “Danger” netting two gold albums. MTV videos did not kill this radio star with lead singer and songwriter Martha Davis winning Best Performance in a Music Video at the American Music Awards for her performance in the “Only the Lonely” video. With an 80’s revival now in full swing, Martha Davis & The Motels are back on the road pleasing their legions of fans. September 27, 2024 – Rescheduled To January 17, 2025 Opening set by “Carry On Band” Doors 6pm. Headliner 9:00pm $20 / $28 / $38 / $48 + applicable fees If you purchase a ticket at a table you are required to purchase dinner, and you must arrive by 7pm. Two Drink Minimum For All. Under 18 Must Be Accompanied by a Paying Adult. With regard and respect for the safety of our patrons no bags allowed unless they are clear and their contents are clearly visible. https://wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/events/the-motels-agoura-hills-sept-2024/
Conejo Valley Mattress - $300 off any king size mattress item
Conejo Valley Mattress - $300 off any king size mattress
$50

Starting bid

Conejo Valley Mattress 3200 E Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 805-494-4544 Carries several different mattress brands in a variety of sizes, including Custom Size Mattresses for RV's, Motor Homes, Boats and Antique Beds.
Conejo Valley Mattress - $200 off any queen size mattress item
Conejo Valley Mattress - $200 off any queen size mattress
$40

Starting bid

Conejo Valley Mattress 3200 E Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 805-494-4544 Carries several different mattress brands in a variety of sizes, including Custom Size Mattresses for RV's, Motor Homes, Boats and Antique Beds.
Conejo Valley Mattress - Adjustable bed, any size, 1/2 price item
Conejo Valley Mattress - Adjustable bed, any size, 1/2 price
$75

Starting bid

Conejo Valley Mattress 3200 E Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 805-494-4544 Carries several different mattress brands in a variety of sizes, including Custom Size Mattresses for RV's, Motor Homes, Boats and Antique Beds.
Eric Adler Content Strategy Graphic Design item
Eric Adler Content Strategy Graphic Design
$75

Starting bid

You are bidding on a consultation with Eric Adler Consultation Services. Your consultation can run the gamut from improving your company's overall efficiency, to polishing up your website. Specialties: Website content and content strategy, graphic design, annual reports, business proposals, screenplays, advertising content, blogs, social media, newsletters. Eric looks forward to meeting with you! 805.217.5888
Mystery Gift Card Total Balance, minimally $50 item
Mystery Gift Card Total Balance, minimally $50
$25

Starting bid

$25 Trader Joe's, $25 Cheesecake Factory & Unknown Value for Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company Gift Cards
StemWave VC Initial Evaluation & 1st Treatment GC $274 Value
$100

Starting bid

StemWave Ventura Initial Evaluation ($49) & 1st Treatment ($225) Gift Certificate valued at $274 Dr. Hesu Whitten, DC 5755 Valentine Rd. #400, Ventura, CA 93003 805-701-7033 Benefits of StemWave Treatment Why StemWave is becoming the go-to option for non-invasive pain relief... Non-Invasive & Drug-Free: Powerful treatment option without invasive procedures or medications. Natural Healing: StemWave helps activate and recruit dormant cells to heal and repair naturally. Decrease Inflammation: Helps to reduce pain and increase range of motion Increase Circulation: Important for recruiting cells and healing agents to an injured area. Quick Treatments: Treatments are performed in less than 10-minutes. No Recovery Time: Unlike invasive procedures, there is no downtime necessary after each visit. No Negative Side-Effects: StemWave offers a safe treatment option, without the risk of side-effects.
Stretchlab item
Stretchlab
$50

Starting bid

Gift certificate for Stretch Lab Westlake Village for an amazing service! One on One assisted stretches. 25-minute session Value: $219 960 Westlake Blvd. Westlake Village, CA
Stretch Lab 25 minute session item
Stretch Lab 25 minute session
$50

Starting bid

Gift certificate for Stretch Lab Westlake Village for an amazing service! One on One assisted stretches. 25-minute session. Value: $219 960 Westlake Blvd. Westlake Village, CA

