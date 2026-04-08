Aim & Impact | EBOD Armory Evening

About this event
Enjoy a fully guided range experience with access to a curated selection of firearms, professional instruction, food and beverage, and time to connect with fellow guests. Please note: personal firearms are not permitted during the event.
Join us in the lounge for an elevated social experience featuring food, beverages, and meaningful connection—while supporting EBOD’s veterans initiatives (no range participation).
$
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