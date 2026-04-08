EBOD Foundation

Hosted by

EBOD Foundation

About this event

Aim & Impact | EBOD Armory Evening

60 Three Tun Rd Ste 2

Malvern, PA 19355, USA

Shooting Experience
$150

Enjoy a fully guided range experience with access to a curated selection of firearms, professional instruction, food and beverage, and time to connect with fellow guests. Please note: personal firearms are not permitted during the event.

Social Guest
$100

Join us in the lounge for an elevated social experience featuring food, beverages, and meaningful connection—while supporting EBOD’s veterans initiatives (no range participation).

Add a donation for EBOD Foundation

$

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