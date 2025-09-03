Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association Inc

2025 EC HNY Volleyball Tournament

1075 Menomonie St

Eau Claire, WI 54703, USA

Men's Volleyball Tournament Registration
$220

Men's Registration + $100 Security Deposit Fee*

*Security Deposit Fee will be reimbursed after the tournament, if all players and the team as a whole fully comply with the tournament rules and requirements.

Women's Volleyball Tournament Registration
$190

Women's Registration + $100 Security Deposit Fee*

*Security Deposit Fee will be reimbursed after the tournament, if all players and the team as a whole fully comply with the tournament rules and requirements.

