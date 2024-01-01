Jim Roberts & Friends – Only Los Angeles Appearance!

Jim Roberts’ bluesy vocals and dynamic slide guitar are rooted in the American South, and he released his first albums in the US before moving to France. He headlines music festivals in Europe alone and with his band, and we’re delighted that he decided to call some old friends to play a show while he’s in town.





This event will not be livestreamed, so if you'd like to see it, get your tickets now!.





Collage is a 49-seat nonprofit art gallery and concert space with excellent acoustics and a high quality sound system. We are located less than one and a half miles from the south end of the Harbor Freeway, and there are public lots on 7th Street and behind the building across the street. Street parking in our area is free after 6 PM and all day Sunday. There is a bus stop one block from our door with frequent service to downtown Long Beach, Downtown LA, and other destinations.





Collage: A Place for Art & Culture

731 South Pacific Avenue

San Pedro, CA, 90731

310-428-3497

collageartculture.org