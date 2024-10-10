Twin Cedars PTO Community Partners 2025-2026

Apex Level Partnership ($1000)
$1,000

Renews yearly on: June 30

Includes: -Business Shout-Out on PTO Facebook & Intagram monthly during the school year -Community Partner window decal to display at business -Business logo & clickable link displayed on PTO website -Business name & logo displayed on combined partner banner at our three (3) largest events: fall, winter, and spring -Business flyer distribution to all K-6 students -Business ad in elementary yearbook (1/4 page) -Business logo on PTO volunteer, soccer, and flag football t-shirts (must partner by August 15 to guarantee) -Business yard sign at ten (10) PTO events

Platinum Level Partnership ($750)
$750

Renews yearly on: June 30

Includes: -Business Shout-Out on PTO Facebook & Intagram quarterly during the school year -Community Partner window decal to display at business -Business logo & clickable link displayed on PTO website -Business name & logo displayed on combined partner banner at our three (3) largest events: fall, winter, and spring -Business flyer distribution to all K-6 students -Business ad in elementary yearbook (1/8 page) -Business logo on PTO volunteer, soccer, and flag football t-shirts (must partner by August 15 to guarantee)

Elite Level Partnership ($500)
$500

Renews yearly on: June 30

Includes: -Business Shout-Out on PTO Facebook & Intagram three (3) times during the school year -Community Partner window decal to display at business -Business logo & clickable link displayed on PTO website -Business name & logo displayed on combined partner banner at our three (3) largest events: fall, winter, and spring -Business flyer distribution to all K-6 students

Mighty Level Partnership ($250)
$250

Renews yearly on: June 30

Includes: -Business Shout-Out on PTO Facebook & Intagram three (3) times during the school year -Community Partner window decal to display at business -Business logo & clickable link displayed on PTO website -Business name & logo displayed on combined partner banner at our three (3) largest events: fall, winter, and spring

Saber Level Partnership ($100)
$100

Renews yearly on: June 30

Includes: -Business Shout-Out on PTO Facebook & Intagram once during the school year -Community Partner window decal to display at business

Stock the Lounge
$250

No expiration

Sponsor a restock of our lounges for TC teachers and staff! Each quarter we will restock the snacks and drinks for our staff. PTO will provide recognition for the business or family in the lounges and through our social media. **Please note this partnership does not include the same advertising opportunities as our Community Partner levels.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!